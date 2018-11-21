0 It's rivalry week! Channel 2 has biggest college football games in Week 13

The last week of the regular season means one thing in college football: It's officially rivalry week!

Channel 2 has historic rivalries not just on Saturday but Friday too. So heat up those Thanksgiving leftovers and enjoy these games in Week 13:

Houston at Memphis, Friday at Noon on Channel 2

With a spot in the conference championship on the line, the stakes are high in the Houston and Memphis rivalry. Fans can expect close battle as the series' last four games have been decided by four points or less.

The biggest question for Houston will be how its backup quarterback Clayton Tune responds after D'Eriq King suffered a season-ending injury last week. Tune will get his first start with the Cougars fourth-ranked total offense.

The good news for Houston is star tackle Ed Oliver should return this week. The defense's top player will be needed to contain Tigers running back Darrell Henderson. The junior ranks second in FBS with 1,521 rushing yards and has scored 17 rushing touchdowns.

Virginia at Virginia Tech, Friday at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2

Virginia and Virginia Tech looked like contenders for ACC coastal earlier this season. But Pittsburgh locked up the division last week.

Instead, the winner will have to settle for state bragging rights and the Commonwealth Cup when the teams meet for the 100th time. The Hokies hold a 57-37-5 lead over the Cavaliers in the series that dates back to 1895.

Virginia looks to snap a 14-game losing streak in the rivalry and its first win in Blacksburg since 1998. The Cavs will look to the stellar play of quarterback Bryce Perkins, who has 19 passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns.

No. 11 Florida at Florida State, Saturday at Noon on Channel 2

With a bowl games on the line, No. 11 Florida travels to Tallahassee for Sunshine Showdown.

While the Gators have not beaten the Seminoles in five seasons, Florida State has struggled all season in Willie Taggert's first year. Five of their six losses have come by double digits, including a 42-13 loss to No. 3 Notre Dame two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Dan Mullen is having the opposite effect in his first season with Florida. The Gators have turned it around in 2018 after it failed to become bowl eligible with 4-7 record. Now, they could be playing for a New Year's Six bowl.

The Seminoles though need a win if they want to keep their bowl streak alive. The program has been a bowl game very year since 1981.

Maryland at No. 15 Penn State, Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Maryland suffered a tough defeat at the hands of Ohio State last week. The Terps went for a 2-point conversion in overtime against the Buckeyes, but their upset attempt just fell short.

The good news is that a win against No. 15 Penn State this week will give Maryland bowl eligibility. The Terps defense, which is one of the best in the FBS, will look to stop Trace McSorley and the Nittany Lions offense better than it did Ohio State.

Penn State meanwhile hopes to contain running back Anthony McFarland, who has rushed for at least 200 yards in back-to-back games.

No. 3 Notre Dame at USC, Saturday at 8 p.m. on Channel 2

Has there been a better-looking team than Notre Dame in college football the past few weeks? Of course, Alabama and Clemson fans can argue against that since they are ranked ahead but the Fighting Irish have looked unstoppable the past few weeks.

If they can avoid an upset against USC, the Irish will be packing their bags for the College Football Playoff.

The Trojans, however, are in a win-or-go home situation as they need one more victory to become bowl eligible. The program has not had a losing record since 1962.

If USC wants a chance at Notre Dame, their rush defense will need to contain Dexter Williams. Notre Dame's running back has 844 yards on 126 carries through seven games and could have reached 1,000 rushing yards if he didn't sit out all of September.

Statistics from program game notes, NCAA and The Associated Press were used in this report.

