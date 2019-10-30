0 It's playoff day! Here's what you need to know about Atlanta United vs Toronto

ATLANTA - Get excited soccer fans because it's officially playoff day in Atlanta! The defending MLS champion Atlanta United is just one win away from making it to the championship again.

The Five Stripes will host Toronto F.C. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight at 8 p.m. Thanks to Seattle taking out No. 1 seed LAFC, Atlanta would host the MLS Cup if they defeat Toronto.

The MLS Cup will air Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. on Channel 2.

If you are heading to the Benz for tonight's game, here is everything you need to know.

GATES, SEATS AND ENTRY

The stadium gates will open at 6:30 p.m. about 90 minutes before kickoff. A full map of gates and seating chart can be found here.

Tickets are mobile entry only, so make sure you have your tickets downloaded to your phone or app before you head in. Some tickets were still available Wednesday morning.

Also, remember that Mercedes-Benz Stadium is now cashless only at the concession stands.

WEATHER

Even though Mercedes-Benz Stadium is indoors, fans will want to have the raincoats handy. Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there is a risk of a strong or severe storm Wednesday night.

STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT: Good morning! I'm tracking wet weather this morning across north Georgia -- by tonight, our risk of an isolated strong or severe storm begins to increase.



I'm going through all the wet weather info you need to know -- now on 2! pic.twitter.com/jrfZJyEJlY — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 30, 2019

PARKING AND GETTING THERE

There are many ways for Atlanta United fans (...and visitors) to reach Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans can ride MARTA green and blue line to the GWCC/Philips Arena/CNN Center Station.

Fans can also take a ride share. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has two designated drop-off and pick-up zones for its partnership with Lyft.

If you prefer to park, the parking lots open at 3 p.m. Wednesday. There are more than 20,000 parking spots around the stadium. You can purchase parking on the stadium's website.

WHAT YOU CAN AND CAN'T BRING

For all games, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium have a "clear bag policy" in effect. The bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and can't be larger than 12” x 6” x 12”. Only non-clear bags that are smaller than 4.5” x 6.5” are will be allowed.

If your bag doesn't meet the policy's standards, there will be a bag valet available for a fee and lockers near Gate 1.

These items are NOT allowed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Abusive, foul or disruptive language

Alcohol

Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)

Bags that do not follow The Mercedes – Benz Stadium clear bag policy (please see Bag Policy)

Batteries: Electric or battery operated apparel, or signs. Including loose batteries or items with loose batteries.

Bottles, cans and beverage containers of any kind

Cameras with lens longer than 6" (detachable or non-detachable)

Chairs, booster seats, stools or other seating devices

Food items

Inflated balls

Interference with the progress of the event (including throwing objects)

Knives of any length

Large Umbrellas - Must be under 33 inches to be allowed in the building.

Laser Pointers

Lights

Masks

Noisemakers

Pyrotechnics, firearms and weapons of any kind or any other item or action deemed dangerous or inappropriate

Signs or flags (no larger than 3’ X 5’), shakers, pom-poms or any item with a pole or stick.

Thermoses/Cups

Ticket scalping

Trespassing, soliciting, peddling and loitering

Tripods, monopods and Selfie-Sticks

