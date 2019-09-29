The Atlanta Braves finally know their opponent for the National League Division Series.
The St. Louis Cardinals won the NL Central division title on the final day of the regular season Sunday.
The Braves will host Game 1 and Game 2 on Thursday and Friday in the best-of-five series. Game 3 will be played in St. Louis Sunday. Game times have not been announced yet.
[RELATED: MLB Playoff schedule: Dates for NLDS, NLCS and World Series]
The Braves' quest for World Series title begins on Thursday! Join Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein and sports anchor Alison Mastrangelo as they get you ready for the postseason tonight on Sports Zone Sunday at 11:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- BREAKING: Police searching for man they say stole car with 1-year-old boy
- Once homeless, this inspiring Atlanta man now owns his own convenience store
- Tim Lee, former Cobb chairman behind Braves move, has died
In the other National League series, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the winner of the wild card game between Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers.
The American League playoffs are also set. The Houston Astros will play the winner of the wild card game between the Rays and A’s. The Yankees will host the Twins in the other ALDS.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}