0 It's Atlanta Falcons game day! Here are 3 key matchups against Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS - Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (7-9 in 2018) face the Vikings (8-7-1) in the regular-season opener at 1 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium:

Falcons offensive tackles vs. Vikings defensive ends

The Falcons will use Jake Matthews at left tackle and either Ty Sambrailo, Matt Gono or rookie Kaleb McGary at right tackle.

The Falcons listed Gono or McGary on the depth chart, but coach Dan Quinn admitted to playing a little gamesmanship with the move. Gono or McGary would be making their first NFL start against a Pro Bowler.

Danielle Hunter went to the Pro Bowl last season after getting 14.5 sacks. Everson Griffen made three straight Pro Bowl trips from 2015-17. He has 66.5 career sacks.

"Here's a guy who can really rip it off the edge and he's got really long arms to create separation," Quinn said of Hunter. "His specialty is sticking his long arms into a tackle's chest. Then from there, he's got power to get off of it. He's been an impressive guy." Quinn compared him to Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, who used a similar move.

Falcons cornerbacks vs. Vikings wide receivers

Falcon cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Isaiah Oliver, who spent some of the offseason working both sides and traveling some with receivers, will face Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

Trufant, who had a strong exhibition season, is trying to rebound from an uneven 2018 campaign. Oliver, who takes over for Robert Alford, will make his first NFL start.

Oliver can diagnose formations and down-and-distance situations quickly. Thielen and Diggs are both coming off 100-catch, 1,000-yard seasons.

"You look at the two wide receivers, they are problems," Falcons defensive passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson said.

Falcons Keanu Neal/DeVondre Campbell vs. Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph

In the opener last season, DeVondre Campbell shut down Eagles tight end Zach Ertz while Neal was going in and out of the game with what was a season-ending knee injury.

With Neal back healthy, the Falcons will have both of their best options to combat the rugged Rudolph, a two-time Pro Bowler.

"Rudolph is such a reliable guy for their quarterback," Henderson said. "You look at it and in crucial situations, he often ends up with the ball and he often wins. He's one of those guys that he's going to create just enough space to make the play. He's going to be open and be there when the quarterback needs him. (If the) quarterback can't find something, he'll find him. Again, in crucial situations, he'll often be the target."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.