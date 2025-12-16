Injured Davante Adams not ruled out by McVay for Rams' Thursday night showdown with Seahawks

LOS ANGELES — Receiver Davante Adams has not been ruled out for the Los Angeles Rams' showdown at Seattle on Thursday night despite his hamstring injury.

Coach Sean McVay said the NFC-leading Rams (11-3) likely will wait until game time to make a final decision on the availability of the NFL's touchdown receptions leader. The team remains hopeful Adams can play, although he won't participate in their walk-throughs and practice Tuesday.

“I'm not ruling anyone out,” McVay said Tuesday. “He just got his hamstring. He felt it a little bit, and it's something he's been dealing with, and he's as tough as it gets. Want to be able to see what it looks like with the time we have.”

The playoff-bound Rams could use all the help they can get against the Seahawks (11-3), who sit tied with them atop the NFC West and the conference standings. Los Angeles has the tiebreaker edge at the moment after its tight 21-19 win over Seattle last month.

Adams aggravated his hamstring injury while running a long route in the fourth quarter of the Rams' 41-34 comeback win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The 32-year-old wideout has dealt with hamstring problems twice previously this season, and he was listed as questionable for that game.

The Rams don't have a productive No. 3 wide receiver behind Adams and Puka Nacua. Matthew Stafford has thrown just 58 total passes this season to all of the wide receivers behind his dynamic duo.

Adams has 60 catches for 789 yards and 14 TDs in his first season with the Rams, forming an immediate bond with MVP candidate Stafford.

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske also injured his ankle during the win over Detroit, but the Rams will wait to determine his status as well for a short-week game that's likely to play a major role in their playoff seeding.

“We’ll take it all the way up to game time and see where they’re at,” McVay said.

The Rams have won a championship, reached two Super Bowls and won four NFC West titles during seven playoff appearances under McVay, but they’ve never finished with the No. 1 seed in the NFC during the coach’s nine seasons in charge.

As if potentially playing without Adams wasn't tough enough, McVay is working on almost no sleep for this preparation week because his wife, Veronika, gave birth to their second son, Christian Alexander McVay, on Monday.

“What a crazy week to have to play on a Thursday,” McVay said with a chuckle.

