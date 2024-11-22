If the Jets don't want Aaron Rodgers back, the 4-time MVP will find another home: Analysis

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

Joe Douglas is gone. Robert Saleh already was fired. Aaron Rodgers could be next to leave the New York Jets.

Douglas lost his job as the general manager on Tuesday, six weeks after the head coach was replaced following a 2-3 start. The Jets have gone 1-5 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich so owner Woody Johnson sent Douglas packing.

Rodgers has played more like a 40-year-old quarterback coming off an Achilles tendon injury than a four-time NFL MVP. He’s expressed a desire to play another season. The big question is whether the Jets will want him back. Maybe they’ll decide to take one more shot at a playoff run with Rodgers while having him mentor a rookie quarterback. Or, they could start fresh. There are significant contract ramifications either way.

Rodgers is slated to make a non-guaranteed $37.5 million in 2025 with a dead cap hit of $49 million as his salary cap total goes from $17.1 million to $23.5 million.

The Jets could spread the dead money over two years by releasing Rodgers with the use of post-June 1 designation. He has a no-trade clause in his contract so they would need his permission to make a deal.

If Rodgers doesn’t retire and New York’s new regime wants a clean slate, here are potential destinations for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer:

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: This could only happen if Brock Purdy’s shoulder injury is more significant than is known. Rodgers is a native of northern California and grew up a Niners fan. Returning home to help San Francisco win its sixth Super Bowl has to be attractive. Playing for coach Kyle Shanahan surrounded by playmakers Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle would be a quarterback’s dream. Again, Purdy is the team’s present and future. And, he’s resilient. Purdy rebounded from elbow surgery following his rookie season to start Week 1 last year and ended up finishing fourth in MVP voting, leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Purdy also is due for a contract extension and a major raise so the salary cap makes this even more of a longshot. But never say never in the NFL.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Sam Darnold has been more than a stopgap, helping the Vikings (8-2) to an impressive start. J.J. McCarthy is the future, however, and Darnold will be a free agent after the season. If the Vikings fall short of a Super Bowl and Rodgers shows over the final six weeks that he can play championship football, this could be a fit. The Vikings could let McCarthy sit and learn for another year, especially coming off a knee injury that required a second surgery earlier this month.

NEW YORK GIANTS: Rodgers wouldn’t have to move. The Giants will need a quarterback after benching Daniel Jones this week with the intent to move on from him. They could draft a quarterback in the first round and have him learn behind Rodgers for a season. That’ll depend on which pick New York ends up with because it’s a thin draft class. Unlike the Jets, the Giants (2-8) haven’t made any coaching or GM changes yet. If it’s status quo with GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, one year with Rodgers isn’t unrealistic.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: They also need a quarterback. Brock Bowers could set an NFL record for most catches by a tight end if he had Rodgers next season. The Raiders (2-8) are aiming for a high pick to get a shot at a quarterback of their choice. New minority owner Tom Brady believes rookie quarterbacks need time to develop and learn. The seven-time Super Bowl champion would have to be in favor of having Rodgers start and tutor a youngster.

TENNESSEE TITANS: If Will Levis doesn’t prove over the final seven games that he can be a No. 1 quarterback, the Titans (2-8) will be in the QB market and likely have a high draft pick. It’s another scenario where Rodgers would fit as a one-year bridge.

