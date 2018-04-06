ATLANTA -
Georgia Tech linebacker Victor Alexander arrived on The Flats after rejecting a scholarship offer from UCLA, to whom Alexander had given a commitment, and was reported to hold offers from Florida, Miami, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.
As Tech goes through spring practice, leading to the Yellow Jackets’ spring game April 21, Alexander seems poised to provide strong senior leadership in the 2018 season.
In particular, Alexander has impressed in the 3-4 defense that new coordinator Nate Woody brought to the program. His strength and athletic ability makes him a good fit for the outside linebacker spot that specializes in rushing the passer.
“He’s doing OK,” coach Paul Johnson said of Alexander. “It’s a learning thing for him, but he’s athletic and strong, so he ought to be a good fit there.”
To see five things to know about Alexander, check out the video above.
This story was written by David Wellham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
