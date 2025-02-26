Howie Roseman says the Eagles' roster will change as team begins quest for repeat title

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Howie Roseman's forehead has healed from the beer can that left him bloodied at the Philadelphia Eagles' victory parade, and the general manager is working on getting the team in position to repeat.

Less than two weeks after the Eagles and their fans celebrated the franchise’s second Super Bowl title, Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni joined their peers at the NFL’s scouting combine as teams get set to evaluate college prospects ahead of the draft in April.

Sirianni spent a lot of time defending the tush push play after the Green Bay Packers proposed banning it.

Roseman discussed the team’s offseason priorities and asked the fickle Philly faithful for patience.

“It may look different — some of the moves that we may have to make here may not be what are necessarily on other people's minds,” Roseman said Tuesday. “It’s probably not going to look like maybe the conventional wisdom thinks it should look. I would just ask our fans to just have patience throughout the offseason. The offseason doesn’t stop in free agency. The offseason doesn’t stop in the draft.”

Roseman hit a grand slam last offseason, signing All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley and All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun in free agency and selecting cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the first two rounds of the draft.

Every team aims for that kind of success. It’s not easy.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who fell short of a three-peat by losing to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, are planning on having star tight end Travis Kelce back for a 13th season. Coach Andy Reid said All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney will return to that spot after finishing the season at left tackle.

The team will look to build through the draft to supplement its roster after reaching the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six years.

“It looks like the defense is fully loaded here,” Reid said of this year’s draft class. “It looks like a defensive strong draft. Not that there’s not going to be some great offensive guys, but it really looks like it’s strong on the defensive side.”

Myles Garrett's future with the Cleveland Browns was a hot topic after the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year requested a trade earlier in the month. Browns general manager Andrew Berry insisted the team has no interest in trading Garrett.

Cleveland holds the No. 2 pick in the draft after Tennessee. Berry said the Browns would use 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter mainly as a wide receiver if he is their pick. Hunter also was the nation’s top cornerback at Colorado.

“We would see him as a receiver primarily first, but I think part of, again, what makes him a bit of a unicorn is the fact that he can do both at a high level,” Berry said.

The Titans need a quarterback, so they could choose either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 1. They could also trade down and add more draft assets or take a potentially generational player on defense.

“They’re both worthy of the conversations that they’re in right now. They’re both good players,” Titans coach Brian Callahan said of Ward and Sanders. “I think they’ve earned the right to be in the conversations they’re in. As far as where I see them and how I stack them, that’s for me. But I do think they’re worthy of those conversations. There’s some other good players in this class, too. And I do think that one of the things that’s most important is that you never make an assumption when you’re in this process, and you treat every prospect, whether you think they’re the first pick or the 200-and-something pick, that you go through that evaluation phase with the same intensity and thoroughness that you would regardless of where you think they fall.”

The New York Giants have the third pick. They tried moving up last year but couldn’t make a deal. They need a quarterback, so they’ll consider trading up again.

“This is a great opportunity for us obviously in Indy, the first time to get around some of the prospects and have conversations with them, first time meeting them,” Giants GM Joe Schoen said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do on the No. 3 pick. We’ve done a lot of work throughout the fall with the college prospects. ... We have an idea of three to five players, six players, seven players, whatever it may be, move-back scenarios, you can do that. We’ll also look at moving up if that’s a possibility. It’s an exciting time of year for us.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.