Voting resumes for baseball’s All-Star Game Wednesday at noon and is open for just 28 hours. Seven Braves are in contention for starting spots.
Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Josh Donaldson, Dansby Swanson, Brian McCann, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Nick Markakis all advanced after the three-week first stage of the voting.
Candidates to start for the July 9 game at Cleveland have been narrowed to three at infield positions in each league and AL designated hitter, and nine in the outfield. The remaining contenders will start from zero in voting for the final phase.
Braves fans can vote on MLB.com and can also cast a vote on Google by searching for the name of any player still on the ballot or by searching for "MLB vote".
Voting concludes at 4 p.m. on Thursday and results will be revealed at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Reserves and pitchers will be announced on Sunday. They will be picked by a combination of the voting totals and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. All-Star managers no longer pick players for the rosters.
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger was the top vote-getter in the majors in the first stage. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout led the AL.
The players who moved on to phase two (in order of vote total):
NL
Catcher: Wilson Contreras, Chicago; Brian McCann, Atlanta; Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee
First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta; Josh Bell, Pittsburgh; Anthony Rizzo, Chicago
Second base: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta; Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee; Ketel Marte, Arizona
Third base: Nolan Arenado, Colorado; Kris Bryant, Chicago; Josh Donaldson, Atlanta
Shortstop: Javier Báez, Chicago; Dansby Swanson, Atlanta; Trevor Story, Colorado
Outfield: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles; Christian Yelich, Milwaukee; Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta; Nick Markakis, Atlanta; Charlie Blackmon, Colorado; Albert Almora, Chicago; Jason Heyward, Chicago; Kyle Schwarber, Chicago, Joc Pederson, Los Angeles
AL
Catcher: Gary Sánchez, New York; James McCann, Chicago; Robinson Chirinos, Houston
First base: Luke Voit, New York; Carlos Santana, Cleveland; C.J. Cron, Minnesota
Second base: Tommy La Stella, Los Angeles; Jose Altuve, Houston; DJ LeMahieu, New York
Third base: Alex Bregman, Houston; Gio Urshela, New York; Hunter Dozier, Kansas City
Shortstop: Jorge Polanco, Minnesota; Carlos Correa, Houston; Gleyber Torres, New York
Designated hitter: J.D. Martinez, Boston; Hunter Pence, Texas; Nelson Cruz, Minnesota
Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles; George Springer, Houston; Michael Brantley, Houston; Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay; Mookie Betts, Boston; Eddie Rosario, Minnesota; Aaron Judge, New York; Josh Reddick, Houston; Joe Gallo, Texas
