Hoosiers receive hero's welcome in return to Bloomington as football national champions

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Hoosiers were ready to party Tuesday night, and hundreds of loyal fans joined them when they arrived back on campus in Bloomington.

Turning out in freezing temperatures and brutally cold wind chills, fans, players and coaches celebrated college football's implausible national champions. The heartwarming scene reminded fans how Indiana's journey emulated the Hollywood version in "Hoosiers."

“Hoo, hoo, hoo, Hoo-siers,” fans chanted as six team buses pulled into the south side of the team's practice facility.

At traditional football powers such as Alabama, Michigan or Ohio State, mid-January scenes like this can be an expectation. Bloomington is different.

Here, success is measured in banners rather than trophies, and athletes are expected to pride themselves on playing for the name on the front of their jerseys. Here, fans embrace tales of the work ethic of players from the small dots on their state map and pride themselves on the notion that in 49 other states, basketball is just, well, basketball. In Indiana, it's akin to a religion.

Coach Curt Cignetti and his football Hoosiers are upending those traditions.

In two seasons, they created a compelling story — a rags-to-riches tale of college football's losingest program capturing its first national title. Indiana beat Miami 27-21 Monday night on the Hurricanes' home field — the pro-Hoosiers crowd made it feel like a game in Bloomington — and sealed the milestone with an interception by the nephew of a former Miami player.

How inspirational was this season?

“I am a Purdue graduate but I have worked at IU for almost 20 years, and I told my colleagues today this is the first year ever I rooted for IU,” Leah Mullins said, referring to Indiana's biggest rival. “I had to pull myself away from the Boilermakers because this season has just been so inspiring and so exciting and there's just like, such a camaraderie within the community.”

That sentiment was on full display Tuesday night.

Whether it was people dressed in Indiana's trademark crimson-and-cream candy-striped pants, IU window flags fluttering in the breezy air or the Hoosiers victory flag waving high above the stadium with the sun setting behind it, the excitement was evident.

On the main street leading to the stadium, somebody added the words “national champ” to a display of wooden cutouts that has steadily grown with each win this season. The Hoosiers became the first team since the 1890s to finish 16-0.

There were long lines to purchase national championship gear at a local sporting goods store earlier Tuesday and when word came that the team had landed at Indianapolis International Airport, about an hour's drive northwest of Bloomington, the parking lots started filling up.

But this is so new to Indiana, many fans were in the wrong location to catch a glimpse of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, defensive leader Aiden Fisher, Cignetti or the trophy. So they ran to their cars, followed the blaring sirens from the police escort and pulled in behind the buses.

“I haven't seen Bloomington so connected and so ecstatic over anything in like a long time,” said Anika Drichel, a native of the college town of 85,000. “It's so exciting.”

Some became believers when Cignetti won a school-record 11 games in 2024, with the only losses coming at eventual national champion Ohio State and eventual runner-up Notre Dame. Others hopped on board as Cignetti’s team beat then-No. 3 Oregon on the road in October or after the Hoosiers captured their first outright Big Ten title since 1945 by beating the Buckeyes. Others held out until the clock ran out on Monday night.

Those who didn't get their chance to celebrate Tuesday will have other opportunities. Mendoza was scheduled to do an autograph session at a sporting goods store on Wednesday morning. The trophy will be on display at a grocery store on Wednesday and a Wal-Mart on Thursday.

A rally has not been announced but could come this weekend. Some just couldn't wait that long.

“When it started getting really good I was like, ‘Well, you know maybe I should (get on board), this is really great,” Mullins said. “And Fernando is such a great kid, I mean all of them. They're all such good guys, it's almost like, How can you not support these guys?”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.