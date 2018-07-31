0 Zaxby's High School Spirit Spotlight

ATLANTA - Zaxby's honors the best on and off the field with the Zaxby's High School Spirit Spotlight.

Each week, Sports Zone will show videos from local bands and/or cheerleaders on Sports Zone Friday during the 11:20 p.m. broadcast.

From the 2008-2014 seasons, WSB-TV crowned the team with the most school spirit.

2014 Champions

Congratulations to Milton High School. The school won the 2014 competition and was named as the high school with the most school spirit in Georgia.

2013 Champions

Congratulations to North Gwinnett High School. The school won the 2013 competition and was named as the high school with the most school spirit in Georgia.

2012 Champions

Congratulations to South Forsyth High School. The school won the 2012 competition and was named as the high school with the most school spirit in Georgia.

2011 Champions

Congratulations to Cass High School. The school won the 2011 competition and was named as the high school with the most school spirit in Georgia.

2010 Champions

Congratulations to Lambert High School. The school won the 2010 competition and was named as the high school with the most school spirit in Georgia.

2009 Champions

Congratulations to Woodstock High School. The school won the 2009 competition and was named as the high school with the most school spirit in Georgia.

2008 Champions

Congratulations to Woodstock High School. The school won the 2008 competition and was named as the high school with the most school spirit in Georgia.

