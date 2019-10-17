0 Who will be the high school football player of the year?

The Player of the Year Watch traditionally features the best 10 candidates for the annual all-classification award. This week, GHSF Daily is taking a different approach, looking at five candidates in each class.

The criteria is largely the same — a subjective projection of each player's chances of winning the award at the end of the season. But in a class-by-class look, another consideration is the player's impact on his own classification.

Class AAAAAAA

1. Arik Gilbert, Marietta: The uncommitted five-star recruit crafted another monster game last week against previously unbeaten North Paulding when he caught nine passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. That's the third 200-yard receiving game of his career. Gilbert has 39 receptions for 772 yards this season for a 5-1 team ranked No. 5.

2. Gary Osby, Lowndes: Osby is the best all-around player for the No. 1-ranked team. As a 5-foot-11, 220-pound part-time back, he has rushed for 287 yards and scored 11 touchdowns, at least one in every game. As a linebacker, he has eight tackles for losses for a defense allowing a class-best 8.3 points per game. Osby is a mid-major recruit.

3. Harrison Bailey, Marietta: Against the toughest schedule in the state, Bailey has passed for 1,817 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 302.8 yards per game is third-highest in the state. Bailey is committed to Tennessee.

4. Daijun Edwards, Colquitt County: Edwards is probably the best all-around back in the class. He has rushed for 571 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns. He's Colquitt's all-time leading rusher. and a four-start recruit. Teammate Jaycee Harden, with his 1,916 yards passing, is an equally viable candidate. Colquitt is 6-1 and ranked No. 3.

5. Jasheen Davis, Shiloh: The Generals (6-1) are the most improved team in AAAAAAA, and Davis is centerpiece in the turnaround. He's credited with 31 tackles behind the line and eight sacks. A preseason all-state pick, Davis is committed to Wake Forest.

Class AAAAAA

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton: Gibbs is the state's leading rusher with 1,860 yards and 33 touchdowns on 150 carries (12.4 yards per carry). Gibbs is committed to Georgia Tech. Dalton is 6-1 and ranked No. 8.

2. Tate Rodemaker, Valdosta: Rodemaker is 109-for-150 passing for 1,518 yards and 21 touchdowns. Valdosta, ranked No. 2, is 6-1, its only loss to No. 1 Lowndes from the highest class. Rodemaker is committed to South Florida.

3. Phillip Webb, Lanier: Webb, a 6-4, 225-pound linebacker, has 17 tackles for losses for a 6-0 team that's ranked No. 5. Webb is an uncommitted top-40 national recruit.

4. Parker Self, South Paulding: Self,not yet heavily recruited, has 53 receptions for 890 yards for a state-leading 148.3 yards per game with 11 touchdowns for a 5-1 team that's ranked No. 9.

5. Jarrett Jenkins, Dacula: Jenkins is a baseball player committed to Georgia Southern, but he stirs the drink in football for No. 1 Dacula. He's thrown for 1,049 yards and seven touchdowns and scored five touchdowns.

Class AAAAA

1. Jo'Quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta): Marks has rushed for 1,387 yards for an unranked 5-1 team. He's run for at least 145 yards and two touchdowns in every game and put up a career-high 345 yards against Grady in his last outing. Marks is pledged to Mississippi State.

2. Kevin Swint, Carrollton: Swint has a team-leading 28.5 tackles, nine for losses, for a 6-0 team ranked No. 6. Swint, a senior, is committed to Clemson. Chaz Chambliss, a junior teammate and another four-star linebacker recruit, has nearly identical numbers and influence.

3. Jontavis Robertson, Jones County: Robertson has 31 receptions for 681 yards and seven touchdowns for a 7-0 team that is ranked No. 3. He's also run for two scores. Robertson is a major Division I recruit whose reported favorites are Duke and Indiana.

4. Will Anderson, Dutchtown: Committed to Alabama, this defensive end and AJC Super 11 pick has 10 sacks, 16 tackles for losses and 14 QB pressures. Dutchtown is 6-1 and ranked No. 5.

5. Rocko Griffin, South Effingham: Griffin has begun to heat up with games of 192 and 128 yards rushing the past two weeks. He has 814 yards rushing and receiving and 13 touchdowns. He's a big reason that the Mustangs have improved from 2-8 to 6-1 this season. Griffin is committed to Vanderbilt.

Class AAAA

1. Ze'Vian Capers, Denmark: The most impressive pure wide receiver in the state, Capers has 27 receptions for 701 yards (27.0 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns, at least one TD in every game, for a 5-1 team ranked No. 9. Capers is committed to Auburn.

2. Brian Branch, Sandy Creek: Branch is the best all-around player in the class. He's a four-star recruit committed to Alabama as a safety but deadly as a wide receiver (18 receptions, 350 yards, six touchdowns) and punt returner (two touchdowns). Sandy Creek is 5-0 and ranked No. 4.

3. Connor Cigelske, Marist: Cigelski has rushed for 641 yards and 10 touchdowns on 77 carries (8.3 ypc) and completed 44 of 65 passes for 801 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions. About 80 percent of that has come in the first half as Marist - 7-0 and ranked No. 1 - has rarely been challenged. He has no offers, but that should change once college teams see the improvement in his passing this season.

4. Tee Webb, Cartersville: Webb is 75-of-124 passing for 1,358 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's committed to Louisville. Cartersville is 7-0 and ranked No. 2.

5. Kobe Hudson, Troup: Two losses have bumped Troup from the rankings, but this reigning AAAA offensive player of the year remains prolific with more than 1,000 yards passing and 600 rushing. Hudson is committed to Auburn as a wide receiver.

Class AAA

1. Sergio Allen, Peach County: A four-year starter, Allen is the leading tackler (32 solo stops, nine for losses) for the No. 1-ranked team. He's committed to Clemson.

2. Janiran Bonner, Cedar Grove: On a team with more Division I prospects than any other in AAA, this WR/LB is shining brightest. He has 24 receptions for 435 yards and nine touchdowns - at least one in every game. He has 20 tackles. He has offers from Tennessee, South Carolina and others.

3. Jaylon Barden, Westside (Macon): His team is only 4-3, so the state's limelight escapes him, but Barden has 44 receptions for 824 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season, 2,350 yards and 21 TDs for his career. He's committed to Pittsburgh.

4 Blaine McAllister, Lovett: McAllister is 99-of-175 passing for 1,145 yards and 13 touchdowns for a 5-2 team ranked No. 8. McAllister had Division I offers but will play at Princeton.

5. Malaki Starks, Jefferson: This explosive sophomore has rushed for 354 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries (17.7 ypc), caught five passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, intercepted three passes (two for touchdowns). That's nine touchdowns on 28 touches. He also has 14 tackles and a fumble recovery. Jefferson is 5-1 and ranked No. 9.

Class AA

1. JaQues Evans, Dublin: Evans rushed for 201 yards last week against Dodge County. That gives him 737 yards with 11 touchdowns on the season. But he's projected as a Division I linebacker, although at 6-2, 230 pounds and at age 17, he might outgrow the position. For Dublin, he has 18 tackles in part-time duty there. He's also averaging 42.9 yards per punt and putting 62 percent of kickoffs into the end zone. Dublin is 6-0 and ranked No. 4. DE Romello Height, with 13 tackles for losses, also could occupy this slot.

2. Gunner Stockton, Rabun County: Rated by 247Sports the No. 1 dual-threat QB prospect among sophomores, Stockton is 108-of-151 passing for 1,611 yards and 20 touchdowns against three interceptions. He's rushed for 559 yards and 10 touchdowns on 64 carries. Rabun is 6-0 and ranked No. 5.

3. Javin Whatley, Rockmart: Whatley, a junior who played multiple roles for the AA runner-up last season, is now the quarterback. He's rushed for 762 yards and 16 touchdowns on 65 carries (11.7 ypc) and completed 50 of 71 passes for 844 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception. He's scored a touchdown in every game and had five against Heard County.

4. Pierson Allison, Union County: Allison leads the state with 1,880 yards passing. He's thrown 22 TD passes and only one interception for a 6-0 team ranked No. 9.

5. Gary Hawkins, Screven County: Hawkins leads AA in rushing with 1,024 yards for a 5-1 team. He's scored 15 touchdowns. He also plays some defense and has 12 tackles.

Class A (private)

1. Michael Cox, Holy Innocents': Cox has rushed for 1,135 yards and 20 touchdowns on 161 carries. That includes the 214-yard, five-TD performance in a victory over four-time defending champion Eagle's Landing Christian. Cox has offers from Ivy League schools.

2. Keaton Mitchell, Eagle's Landing Christian: Mitchell has rushed for 994 yards and 22 touchdowns - at least two in each game - on 100 carries. He had gone over 100 yards in 17 consecutive games until last week, when he was pulled once things got out of hand against Our Lady of Mercy. Mitchell rushed for 2,509 yards last season. He has several mid-major offers.

3. Dexter Williams, Mount de Sales: Williams is 46-of-74 passing for 943 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 469 yards and eight touchdowns on 58 carries. He's played in only one fourth quarter for a 6-0 team. Williams is committed to Indiana.

4. Tate Ratledge, Darlington: Ratledge is probably the best two-way lineman in the state. Recruited for offense, he's committed to Georgia. Ratledge also is the team's punter, but Darlington has punted only eight times. Darlington is 6-0 and ranked No. 4.

5. Kurt Knisely, Athens Academy: With four-star recruit Len'Neth Whitehead missing four games, Knicely has emerged for now as the No. 1-ranked team's most versatile and valuable player. A running back and strong safety, he leads the team in rushing with 535 yards and tackles with 35. He has returned a punt for a touchdown.

Class A (public)

1. Desmond Tisdol, Wilcox County: Tisdol, an uncommitted four-star recruit, has rushed for 413 yards and made 25.5 tackles. He has 2,271 yards rushing and 27.5 tackles for losses in his career but is only now playing for a top-10 team. Wilcox is 5-1 and No. 7, the team's highest standing since 2013.

2. Zykeivous Walker, Schley County: Walker, an uncommitted top-200 national recruit, has 15 sacks, at least one in each game, and a team-leading 44 tackles. Schley is 4-2.

3. Kendrick Patterson, Pelham: He's averaging only about 2.5 quarters per game because No. 3-ranked Pelham's average score is 55.7 to 3.0, but the 6-foot-4 quarterback has thrown for 980 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also plays a little wide receiver, cornerback and safety, excelling at each.

4. Gage Stephens, Bowdon: Stephens has rushed for 964 yards, making him the leading rusher among Class A public schools. Bowdon is 6-0 and No. 4, the program's highest ranking since 2006.

5. Gabriel Benyard, Irwin County: Irwin's all-state RB/LB, D.J. Lundy, missed the first three games with a knee injury. He's quietly returned and should shoot up the rankings when fully healthy. For now, Benyard has been No. 1-ranked Irwin's standout at running back and cornerback with 559 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on just 27 touches. His 80-yard run against Clinch County was the game-winner.

