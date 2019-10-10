Who are the highest scoring football teams this season?

Union County is the home to several of Georgia's highest mountain peaks. It's now home to the state's highest-scoring offense. The Panthers are averaging 50.67 points and 573.8 yards of total offense and are 6-0. Below are the class-by-class leaders in scoring offense per game.
Class AAAAAAA
44.40 - Camden County
44.00 - North Paulding
42.17 - Shiloh
42.14 - Lowndes
41.20 - McEachern
37.50 - Colquitt County
37.00 - Forsyth Central
35.60 - North Cobb
34.80 - Hillgrove
34.50 - North Gwinnett
Class AAAAAA
43.50 - Dalton
42.17 - Harrison
42.00 - Coffee
41.25 - Lakeside (Evans)
40.00 - Valdosta
38.67 - Lee County
37.00 - Johns Creek
34.33 - Dacula
33.40 - Allatoona
32.80 - South Paulding
Class AAAAA
40.00 - South Effingham
39.80 - Wayne County
38.83 - Riverdale
38.67 - Jones County
37.83 - Buford
37.00 - Carrollton
35.83 - Carver (Atlanta)
35.67 - Griffin
35.17 - Harris County
34.67 - Rome
Class AAAA
49.80 - Denmark
42.80 - Sandy Creek
41.83 - Carver (Columbus)
41.17 - Burke County
38.83 - Troup
38.17 - Marist
37.67 - North Oconee
36.17 - Cairo
35.00 - Flowery Branch
34.80 - Westover
Class AAA
46.40 - Benedictine
45.20 - Jefferson
42.33 - Liberty County
41.83 - Peach County
40.00 - Pierce County
38.60 - Hart County
38.17 - Jenkins
37.83 - Dawson County
36.40 - Haralson County
35.67 - GAC
Class AA
50.67 - Union County
48.17 - Rockmart
46.80 - Hapeville Charter
45.33 - Rabun County
44.60 - Dublin
40.33 - Callaway
38.33 - Brooks County
37.40 - Washington County
36.83 - Jeff Davis
36.00 - Hephzibah
Class A (private)
49.50 - ELCA
46.40 - Fellowship Christian
40.50 - Mount Paran Christian
39.60 - Athens Academy
38.33 - Prince Ave. Christian
38.00 - Darlington
37.20 - Mount de Sales
36.50 - George Walton Acad.
34.83 - Holy Innocents'
34.83 - Mount Vernon
Class A (public)
50.20 - Mitchell County
50.20 - Pelham
41.00 - Commerce
38.40 - Irwin County
38.20 - Manchester
36.00 - Wilcox County
35.40 - Claxton
33.60 - Johnson County
33.33 - Clinch County
33.20 - Crawford County
