  • Who are the highest scoring football teams this season?

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Union County is the home to several of Georgia's highest mountain peaks. It's now home to the state's highest-scoring offense. The Panthers are averaging 50.67 points and 573.8 yards of total offense and are 6-0. Below are the class-by-class leaders in scoring offense per game.

    Class AAAAAAA 

    44.40 - Camden County 

    44.00 - North Paulding 

    42.17 - Shiloh 

    42.14 - Lowndes 

    41.20 - McEachern 

    37.50 - Colquitt County 

    37.00 - Forsyth Central 

    35.60 - North Cobb 

    34.80 - Hillgrove 

    34.50 - North Gwinnett 

    Class AAAAAA 

    43.50 - Dalton 

    42.17 - Harrison 

    42.00 - Coffee 

    41.25 - Lakeside (Evans) 

    40.00 - Valdosta 

    38.67 - Lee County 

    37.00 - Johns Creek 

    34.33 - Dacula 

    33.40 - Allatoona 

    32.80 - South Paulding 

    Class AAAAA 

    40.00 - South Effingham 

    39.80 - Wayne County 

    38.83 - Riverdale 

    38.67 - Jones County 

    37.83 - Buford 

    37.00 - Carrollton 

    35.83 - Carver (Atlanta) 

    35.67 - Griffin 

    35.17 - Harris County 

    34.67 - Rome 

    Class AAAA 

    49.80 - Denmark 

    42.80 - Sandy Creek 

    41.83 - Carver (Columbus) 

    41.17 - Burke County 

    38.83 - Troup 

    38.17 - Marist 

    37.67 - North Oconee 

    36.17 - Cairo 

    35.00 - Flowery Branch 

    34.80 - Westover 

    Class AAA 

    46.40 - Benedictine 

    45.20 - Jefferson 

    42.33 - Liberty County 

    41.83 - Peach County 

    40.00 - Pierce County 

    38.60 - Hart County 

    38.17 - Jenkins 

    37.83 - Dawson County 

    36.40 - Haralson County 

    35.67 - GAC 

    Class AA 

    50.67 - Union County 

    48.17 - Rockmart 

    46.80 - Hapeville Charter 

    45.33 - Rabun County 

    44.60 - Dublin 

    40.33 - Callaway 

    38.33 - Brooks County 

    37.40 - Washington County 

    36.83 - Jeff Davis 

    36.00 - Hephzibah 

    Class A (private) 

    49.50 - ELCA 

    46.40 - Fellowship Christian 

    40.50 - Mount Paran Christian 

    39.60 - Athens Academy 

    38.33 - Prince Ave. Christian 

    38.00 - Darlington 

    37.20 - Mount de Sales 

    36.50 - George Walton Acad. 

    34.83 - Holy Innocents' 

    34.83 - Mount Vernon 

    Class A (public) 

    50.20 - Mitchell County 

    50.20 - Pelham 

    41.00 - Commerce 

    38.40 - Irwin County 

    38.20 - Manchester 

    36.00 - Wilcox County 

    35.40 - Claxton 

    33.60 - Johnson County 

    33.33 - Clinch County 

    33.20 - Crawford County 

    Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories