Where are Georgia football teams ranked in national polls?

    By: Chip Saye, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings.

    CalPreps 

    8. (7) Lowndes 

    22. (41) Marietta 

    29. (37) North Gwinnett 

    54. (53) Colquitt County 

    68. (NR) Parkview 

    72. (NR) Dacula 

    85. (78) Grayson 

    91. (41) McEachern 

    USA Today 

    17. (18) Lowndes 

    MaxPreps 

    9. (10) Lowndes 

    18. (24) North Gwinnett 

    High School Football America 

    6. (6) Lowndes 

    12. (14) Marietta 

    21. (34) Parkview 

    25. (51) North Gwinnett 

    31. (25) Grayson 

    37. (7) McEachern 

    61. (45) Valdosta 

    64. (49) Colquitt County 

    93. (95) Buford 

    99. (NR) Dacula 

    Prep Force 

    9. (10) Lowndes 

    16. (17) North Gwinnett 

    19. (22) Marietta 

    Massey Ratings 

    8. (10) Lowndes 

    27. (41) Parkview 

    28. (39) North Gwinnett 

    41. (53) Marietta 

    68. (NR) Dacula 

    81. (55) Grayson 

    95. (47) McEachern 

    PrepNation 

    3. (7) Lowndes 

    24. (NR) Marietta 

