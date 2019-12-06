Where are Georgia football teams ranked in national polls?

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings.
CalPreps
8. (7) Lowndes
22. (41) Marietta
29. (37) North Gwinnett
54. (53) Colquitt County
68. (NR) Parkview
72. (NR) Dacula
85. (78) Grayson
91. (41) McEachern
USA Today
17. (18) Lowndes
MaxPreps
9. (10) Lowndes
18. (24) North Gwinnett
High School Football America
6. (6) Lowndes
12. (14) Marietta
21. (34) Parkview
25. (51) North Gwinnett
31. (25) Grayson
37. (7) McEachern
61. (45) Valdosta
64. (49) Colquitt County
93. (95) Buford
99. (NR) Dacula
Prep Force
9. (10) Lowndes
16. (17) North Gwinnett
19. (22) Marietta
Massey Ratings
8. (10) Lowndes
27. (41) Parkview
28. (39) North Gwinnett
41. (53) Marietta
68. (NR) Dacula
81. (55) Grayson
95. (47) McEachern
PrepNation
3. (7) Lowndes
24. (NR) Marietta
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}