What's going on? 24 teams are unbeaten, but unranked

    There are 24 undefeated teams that are unranked by GHSF Daily/AJC.

    Class AAAAAAA 

    Hillgrove 

    Meadowcreek 

    North Cobb 

    North Paulding 

    Roswell 

    Wheeler 

    Class AAAAAA 

    None 

    Class AAAAA 

    Lithonia 

    Southwest DeKalb 

    Veterans 

    Woodland (Cartersville) 

    Class AAAA 

    Carver (Columbus) 

    Chapel Hill 

    Denmark 

    Flowery Branch 

    Perry 

    Pickens 

    Richmond Academy 

    Class AAA 

    Haralson County 

    North Hall 

    Pierce County 

    Pike County 

    Southeast Bulloch 

    Class AA 

    Douglass 

    Jeff Davis 

    Metter 

    Social Circle 

    Union County 

    Class A 

    Christian Heritage 

    Claxton 

    Georgia Military College 

    Johnson County 

    Mount de Sales 

    North Cobb Christian 

    Trinity Christian 

