What's going on? 24 teams are unbeaten, but unranked

There are 24 undefeated teams that are unranked by GHSF Daily/AJC.
Class AAAAAAA
Hillgrove
Meadowcreek
North Cobb
North Paulding
Roswell
Wheeler
Class AAAAAA
None
Class AAAAA
Lithonia
Southwest DeKalb
Veterans
Woodland (Cartersville)
Class AAAA
Carver (Columbus)
Chapel Hill
Denmark
Flowery Branch
Perry
Pickens
Richmond Academy
Class AAA
Haralson County
North Hall
Pierce County
Pike County
Southeast Bulloch
Class AA
Douglass
Jeff Davis
Metter
Social Circle
Union County
Class A
Christian Heritage
Claxton
Georgia Military College
Johnson County
Mount de Sales
North Cobb Christian
Trinity Christian
