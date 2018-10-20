Watch battle of undefeated teams at the Game of the Week LIVE

Watch the Game of the Week live! Check live scores all night: http://2wsb.tv/hsfootball
To hear the audio, mouse over the video and hit the audio button in the button right corner of the video.
WSBTV.com is live at the Game of the Week. It's Dutchtown vs. Stockbridge.
Records, rankings: Dutchtown is 7-0 overall, 4-0 in Region 4-AAAAA and No. 5; Stockbridge is 7-0, 4-0 and No. 3.
Last meeting: Stockbridge won 13-7 in 2017.
Things to know: This is the second time in history that two ranked teams from Henry County Schools have played each other. The first came in 2016 when No. 2 Stockbridge beat No. 10 Woodland 26-10. Expect a low-scoring game as Dutchtown ranks No. 1 in AAAAA scoring defense (4.7 points per game) and Stockbridge is No. 3 (8.1). Dutchtown is allowing just 69.5 yards rushing and 81.0 passing per game. DE William Anderson, a three-star recruit among juniors, has 13 tackles for losses and nine sacks. Dutchtown is conservative on offense and averages 167.7 yards rushing, 136.1 passing. Stockbridge has won 29 consecutive region games and four straight region titles. The current team lacks the star power of the past two, which produced five major-college prospects, including Brenton Cox, a five-star who signed with Georgia. It's an establish-the-run, stop-the-run kind of team. QB Jevon McDonald (5-10, 170) is the leading rusher with 650 yards. He has passed for only 754. Steve Bonner, with 359 yards rushing, is the top running back. DE/LB John Prince (8.5 TFL, seven sacks) and DE Brice Bass (5.5 sacks), both juniors, bring pressure. DT Steven Esan (10 tackles for losses) helps make for a strong defensive line.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}