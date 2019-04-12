Who should be named Female Athlete of the Year?

ATLANTA - Montlick & Associates honors the best high school athletes on the field and in the community with the Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week and the Athletes of the Year.
Past Athletes of the Week include DeShaun Watson, from the Houston Texans and Gainesville High School; Jake Fromm, from the Georgia Bulldogs and Houston County; and Trevor Lawrence, from the Clemson Tigers and Cartersville.
During the 2018-19 school year, WSB-TV highlighted 36 male and female athletes who are the best of the best. Now, it's your turn to vote for the Athlete of the Year.
The winner will take home a trophy recognizing the honor, and the winner's school will take home $5,000 from Montlick & Associates.
This year, there will be a Female Athlete of the Year and a Male Athlete of the Year. Voting for the Female Athlete of the Year runs from April 14 to April 29. The winner will be announced on Sports Zone Sunday on May 12. Voting for the Male Athlete of the Year runs from April 21 to May 6. The winner will be announced on Sports Zone Sunday on May 19.
2018/19 Athlete of the Year-???
2017 Athlete of the Year-Matthew Hill, Brookwood High School
2016 Athlete of the Year-Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville High School
2015 Athlete of the Year-Derrick Brown, Lanier High School
2014 Athlete of the Year-Andrew Harris, Cherokee High School
2013 Athlete of the Year-Nick Ruffin, St. Pius X School
2012 Athlete of the Year-Travis Marshall, Chattahoochee High School
2011 Athlete of the Year-Marcus Sayles, Chattahoochee High School
2010 Athlete of the Year-Alex Chisum, Sandy Creek High School
