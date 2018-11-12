  • Two No. 4 playoff seeds have won a state title

    By: Chip Saye Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Eight No. 4 seeds survived the first round. That's a big improvement over last season, when No. 4 seeds went 3-45. The winners were Tift County, Bradwell Institute, Coffee, Harrison, New Hampstead, Loganville, East Paulding and Pike County. (Tift County, the fourth-place finisher in Region 1-AAAAAAA, technically was an at-large playoff team that filled a No. 4 spot in the bracket.) No. 4 seeds that are good enough to get through have a better chance in the second round. They are 38-65 in the second round since 1996, when the GHSA expanded the state playoffs and allowed No. 4 seeds in. Here are the 38 teams seeded No. 4 that succeeded in winning two rounds in the playoffs. Those with asterisks won at least one more game after the second round. 

    2017 - Marietta (at-large) 

    2016 - Coffee 

    2015 - Drew 

    2015 - Pace Academy*** 

    2015 - Westside (Macon) 

    2014 - Pace Academy 

    2013 - Alexander 

    2012 - Colquitt County* 

    2012 - South Effingham 

    2011 - Landmark Christian** 

    2011 - Lassiter* 

    2010 - Brooks County 

    2010 - Lovett* 

    2010 - Mill Creek 

    2010 - Savannah Christian** 

    2009 - Cook 

    2009 - Flowery Branch* 

    2008 - Coffee 

    2008 - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 

    2008 - Woodstock 

    2007 - Cook* 

    2006 - Bleckley County 

    2006 - Hawkinsville 

    2006 - Houston County 

    2006 - Peachtree Ridge*** 

    2006 - Starr's Mill 

    2005 - Southwest DeKalb 

    2005 - Twiggs County 

    2002 - East Coweta* 

    2001 - Crisp County 

    2000 - Shiloh 

    1998 - Cairo* 

    1998 - Crawford County 

    1998 - South Gwinnett 

    1997 - Clarkston* 

    1997 - Colquitt County* 

    1997 - Irwin County** 

    1996 - Turner County 

    *Won in quarterfinals. 

    **Won in semifinals. 

    ***Won state title. 

    Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories