Two No. 4 playoff seeds have won a state title

Eight No. 4 seeds survived the first round. That's a big improvement over last season, when No. 4 seeds went 3-45. The winners were Tift County, Bradwell Institute, Coffee, Harrison, New Hampstead, Loganville, East Paulding and Pike County. (Tift County, the fourth-place finisher in Region 1-AAAAAAA, technically was an at-large playoff team that filled a No. 4 spot in the bracket.) No. 4 seeds that are good enough to get through have a better chance in the second round. They are 38-65 in the second round since 1996, when the GHSA expanded the state playoffs and allowed No. 4 seeds in. Here are the 38 teams seeded No. 4 that succeeded in winning two rounds in the playoffs. Those with asterisks won at least one more game after the second round.
2017 - Marietta (at-large)
2016 - Coffee
2015 - Drew
2015 - Pace Academy***
2015 - Westside (Macon)
2014 - Pace Academy
2013 - Alexander
2012 - Colquitt County*
2012 - South Effingham
2011 - Landmark Christian**
2011 - Lassiter*
2010 - Brooks County
2010 - Lovett*
2010 - Mill Creek
2010 - Savannah Christian**
2009 - Cook
2009 - Flowery Branch*
2008 - Coffee
2008 - Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
2008 - Woodstock
2007 - Cook*
2006 - Bleckley County
2006 - Hawkinsville
2006 - Houston County
2006 - Peachtree Ridge***
2006 - Starr's Mill
2005 - Southwest DeKalb
2005 - Twiggs County
2002 - East Coweta*
2001 - Crisp County
2000 - Shiloh
1998 - Cairo*
1998 - Crawford County
1998 - South Gwinnett
1997 - Clarkston*
1997 - Colquitt County*
1997 - Irwin County**
1996 - Turner County
*Won in quarterfinals.
**Won in semifinals.
***Won state title.
