0 Top Performances from Week 2 includes 8.5 sack performance by 1 player

Liberty County's Kris Coleman is small - 5 feet, 7 inches and 155 pounds - and quiet. But he has had a big, noisy career at a school that has produced recent five-star recruits Raekwon McMillan and Richard LeCounte. Coleman will be as prominent in the Panthers' record books as those two when he's done.

Coleman, a senior, rushed for a school-record 351 yards last week against Bradwell Institute. That gives him 3,971 rushing yards for his career. He's also scored 42 touchdowns, made all-state and been his region's player of the year.

"He's small, so that's been the problem with colleges jumping on him," Liberty County offensive coordinator Ryan Glazer said. "But he runs much bigger than that. He has elite speed, and once he hits the second level, he is gone. He has great hands out of the backfield or at slot."

Coleman's big game Friday is among the Top Performances of last week.

Top five

*Callaway RB/LB Tank Bigsby rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and had three catches for 46 yards in a 35-21 victory over Opelika, a 2017 playoff team from Alabama's highest classification.

*Douglas County DE Mataio Soli had 8.5 sacks for losses totaling 54 yards and two other tackles behind the line for 11 lost yards in a 33-14 victory over Eagle's Landing. Soli is committed to Arkansas.

*Liberty County RB Kris Coleman rushed for 351 yards and five touchdowns, both school records, on 24 carries in a 40-17 victory over Bradwell Institute.

*Monroe Area QB Chandler Byron rushed for 265 yards and passed for 214 in a 52-24 victory over Loganville. Byron had 26 rushing attempts and two touchdowns and was 7-of-10 passing for two touchdowns. He also scored on a conversion run.

*Montgomery County DB/WR DaQuan Jackson had 380 all-purpose yards on just 14 touches in a 38-18 victory over Lanier County. Jackson rushed for 241 yards on 10 carries, caught three passes for 105 yards and ran a kickoff 34 yards. He scored on runs of 33, 61 and 95 yards and caught a 70-yard TD pass.

Best of the rest

*Apalachee LB Josh Agbenou had six first hits, seven assists, two tackles for losses, one sack, one forced fumble and two QB pressures in a 17-13 loss to North Oconee.

*Brookstone RB/DB Jeremiah Burgess rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, made six tackles, intercepted a pass and returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown in a 36-32 loss to Montgomery Academy of Alabama.

*Carver (Atlanta) RB Jo'Quavious Marks rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns and had 129 return yards on four kickoffs in a 36-33 loss to Spalding.

*Central Gwinnett WR Kameron King had six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown in a 35-7 victory over Lanier.

*Cherokee LB McKinley Hunter had 16 tackles, three for losses, a sack, two QB pressures and a fumble recovery in a 21-6 loss to Sequoyah.

*Dade County RB Malaki Webb rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries in a 41-13 loss to North Sand Mountain.

*Dooly County QB Bo Lawson rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries in a 33-21 victory over Worth County. Lawson was 6-for-18 passing for 125 yards and two scores.

*Douglass RB Juan Powell rushed for 277 yards, returned an interception 81 yards for a touchdown and scored all five of his team's touchdowns in a 32-28 victory over Tri-Cities.

*Early County RB/LB Aaron Yarbrough rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in a 28-3 victory over Eufaula, a team that was ranked No. 9 in preseason in Alabama's Class 6A. Yarbrough also had four assisted tackles and a pass deflection on defense.

*East Coweta WR Brayden Carey had 10 receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-27 loss to Carrollton.

*Gainesville RB Quintavious Hayes rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-21 loss to North Forsyth.

*Greene County DB Des Dunn intercepted two passes and returned a blocked field goal 49 yards in a 14-9 loss to Morgan County.

*Habersham Central WR Donovan Curry had seven receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown in a 42-35 victory over Madison County.

*Hardaway RB/WR Jaron Early rushed for 144 yards on 12 carries while playing only the first half of a 49-0 victory over Kendrick.

*Harlem RB A.J. Brown rushed for 238 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-31 loss to Aquinas. Brown had 285 all-purpose yards.

*Kennesaw Mountain TE/DE Ryland Goede had seven catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-14 victory over Paulding County. He also had five tackles, three for losses, and a sack.

*Lanier County freshman WR E.J. Brown had five catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-18 loss to Montgomery County.

*Locust Grove QB R.J. Daniel was 25-of-55 passing for 429 yards and five touchdowns - four to WR Billy Ward - in a 50-40 loss to Warner Robins. Ward had eight catches for 140 yards.

*Marion County QB Trice McCannon was 8-of-9 passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 174 yards on 14 carries, giving him 349 yards total, in a 45-24 victory over Chattahoochee County.

*Meadowcreek WR Alonzo Howard had three catches for 75 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in a 47-17 victory over Duluth.

*Monroe QB David Dillard scored five touchdowns and passed for two in a 51-32 victory over Terrell County. Dillard rushed for 121 yards on 13 carries and was 12-of-28 passing for 272 yards. He also scored a two-point conversion, passed for a two-point conversion and kicked an extra point.

*Montgomery County DB Darique Williams intercepted four passes, two inside his team's 10-yard line, in a 38-18 victory over Lanier County.

*Mount de Sales QB Dexter Williams rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries and passed for 90 yards in a 33-14 victory over Landmark Christian.

*Mount Vernon Presbyterian QB Blake Kytle passed for 310 yards, RB Austin Douglas rushed for 200 yards, and WR Justin Douglas had 130 yards receiving in a 41-21 victory over Mount Pisgah Christian. Austin Douglas scored four touchdowns, one on a 98-yard run.

*Mount Zion (Jonesboro) QB Tye Rogers was 33-of-51 passing for 304 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-28 loss to Starr's Mill. Genorous Clay (12 catches, 169 yards, two touchdowns) and Taareka Evans (8-119-0) were his top receivers.

*North Paulding PK Brock Travelstead was 3-of-3 on field goals (44, 31 and 27 yards), 5-of-7 on touchbacks and 4-for-4 on extra points in a 38-13 victory over South Paulding. He also averaged 42 yards on four punts.

*Peach County QB Jaydon Gibson, starting his first varsity game, was 16-for-20 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 victory over Northside of Warner Robins. Gibson also rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown.

*Perry sophomore QB Lane Rucker completed 20 of 41 passes for a school-record 389 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-19 victory over Northeast.

*Prince Avenue Christian WR Mack Simmons had eight receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns and rushed twice for 65 yards in a 30-6 victory over Whitefield Academy.

*Ringgold WR/LB Andre Tarver had 12 solo tackles, seven assists, three stops for losses and a fumble recovery on defense and seven catches for 110 yards and a touchdown on offense in a 40-0 victory over Heritage of Ringgold.

*Roswell WR Jacob Jarrett, making his first start, had 108 yards on three receptions, all for touchdowns, in a 42-14 victory over Campbell.

*Savannah Christian RB/LB Nate Moon rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns on three carries and made 12 tackles on defense in a 54-14 victory over Oceanside College Academy of South Carolina.

*Southeast Whitfield RB Christian Gillespie rushed for 189 yards and one touchdown in a 21-16 victory over Murray County.

*Strong Rock Christian QB Demetrius Knight rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries in a 33-21 victory over Lakeview Academy. He was 8-of-13 passing for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

*Trinity Christian DE Davis McMurrain and DE Jordan Mitchellcombined for 21 tackles and three tackles for losses in a 16-0 victory over Luella.

*Walton WR Kendall Alford had 10 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-25 victory over Collins Hill.

*Ware County QB Thomas Castellanos rushed 144 yards and passed for 109 in a 25-24 victory over Burke County. Castellanos also scored on a 34-yard run with 2:18 left to force overtime and threw a conversion pass to Mac Johnson in the final overtime possession as Ware chose to go for the win.

*Warner Robins RB Jahlen Rutherford had 178 yards rushing, 32 yards receiving and three touchdowns in a 50-40 victory over Locust Grove.

Lines of distinction

*Callaway’s offensive line of Keiondre Jones, Braelin Mitchell, Keshawn Cameron, Adrian Porter and Tate Johnson made it possible for the Cavaliers to put up 472 total yards - 391 rushing - in a 35-21 victory over Opelika, a state-ranked team from Alabama. Jones, a four-star recruit committed to Auburn, was credited with seven pancake blocks. Johnson, a junior transfer from Indiana who has six reported Division I offers, had five pancakes.

*Chattooga's offensive line of Grayson Edgeman, N'Shydan Williamson, Devon Blackmon, Cody Maynard, Dalton Bray and Eli Hosmer opened holes for 340 yards rushing on 62 carries in a 17-0 victory over Wesleyan. Sophomore TB E.J. Lackey was able to run for 242 yards on 38 carries. One Indians scoring drive covered 97 yards on 21 plays.

*Creekview's offensive line of tackles Nick Pendley and John Williams (both FBS recruits), guards Adin Paradis and John Clenney and center Tanner Taranto paved the way for 328 yards rushing in a 38-14 victory over Woodstock. Cade Radam benefited with 216 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

*Dublin's offensive line of Berrick Wadley, Jalen Carter, Jeremy Stuckey, Ty McRae and Landon Amerson blocked for 573 yards of total offense on just 30 plays in a 55-0 victory over Tattnall Square. Corteveyas Mitchell (108 yards rushing), Greg Jones (98) and Zion Kemp (95) averaged 21.5 yard per carry.

*Georgia Military's offensive line of Joe Hill, Javion Brookins, Wesley Hines, Josiah Cleveland, Germaine Patterson and Merqez Stanton led to way for 414 yards of rushing in a 35-7 victory over Oglethorpe County. RB Malik Foston ran 13 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns.

*Irwin County's line of tackles Luke Morgan and Will Burnam, guards Isait Alvarado and Jalen Billingsley, center Lochlan Cunningham and tight ends Justin Wells and Jeremiah Wilcox helped the Indians control the line of scrimmage in a 16-10 victory over ninth-ranked Fitzgerald of AA. Irwin had 267 yards rushing.

*Rabun County's offensive line of Jackson Webb, Nolan Crane, Shawn Lovell, Dylan Kelly and Will Hightower had 21 pancake blocks and was the catalyst for 491 yards of total offense - 218 rushing, 273 passing - in a 52-42 victory over North Murray.

*Union Grove's offensive line of tackles Tyler Southern and Walker Starr, guards Josh Webb and Mitchell Smith, center Jared Hines and tight end Brenden Dailey blocked for two 100-yard rushers (Mikey Johnson with 122 yards and Gavin Johnson with 104) in a 24-12 victory over Henry County. Union Grove had 305 yards rushing as a team.

*Vidalia's offensive line of tackles John Tarver and Ryon Adams, guards Caleb Henry and Robert Brown, center Tyler Black and tight end Jaylon Clemens blocked for an offense that put up 349 rushing yards in a 28-20 victory over Appling County. Chris Gay rushed for 163 yards, and Nyshun Bell rushed for 133.

