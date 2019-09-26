Top-10 teams that have never been ranked No. 1

Athens Academy of Class A (private school) is ranked No. 1 this week for the first time since 1979, but the long time in between isn't unusual. In fact, 22 of this week's 80 teams in the top 10 have never been ranked No. 1 in an AJC poll. Here are those 22 and their first seasons of varsity football.
Appling County (1952)
Calvary Day (1977)
Coffee (1970)
Crisp County (1957)
Dacula (1964)
Douglass (1968)
Dutchtown (2004)
Fellowship Christian (1988)
Flowery Branch (2002)
Harrison (1992)
Hillgrove (2006)
Holy Innocents' (2006)
Jones County (1929)
Kell (2003)
Lanier (2010)
Liberty County (1993)
North Cobb Christian (2007)
North Oconee (2004)
Pelham (1922)
Pierce County (1981)
Rabun County (1949)
Troup (1956)
