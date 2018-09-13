0 Top 10 high school football games this week

Callaway at Troup

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange

Records, rankings: Callaway is 3-0 and No. 2 in Class AA; Troup is 3-0 and No. 6 in AAAA.

Last meeting: Callaway won 42-24 in 2015.

Things to know: These Troup County rivals met every year from 2008 to 2015 but did not play each other the past two seasons. The series is tied 4-4, although Callaway has won three of the past four meetings. Callaway was without two of its offensive leaders in a 50-0 victory over Cross Keys last week. QB Jacob Freeman (9-of-16 passing for 132 yards, 170 yards rushing on 17 carries for the season) left the LaGrange game on Aug. 31 with an injury and was held out as a precaution. RB Tank Bigsby (357 yards on 40 carries) was rested against an overmatched Indians team. QB Demetrius Coleman and RBs Qua Hines, Charlie Dixon and Antinius Barnes filled in against Cross Keys, and each had a touchdown run of at least 22 yards. Troup QB Kobe Hudson is 42-of-68 passing for 894 yards and nine touchdowns, and he has run for 184 yards and four TDs on 18 carries. Last year, he played wide receiver, his projected position in college (committed to Auburn), and had 45 catches for 896 yards and 12 TDs. WR Jamari Thrash (10 receptions for 317 yards and three TDs), a three-star recruit with 14 offers, leads a group of six players with at least 100 receiving yards this season.

Carrollton at Rome

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Barron Stadium, Rome

Records, rankings: Carrollton is 3-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 7-AAAAA and No. 4; Rome is 3-0, 1-0 and No. 1.

Last meeting: Rome won 45-24 in 2017.

Things to know: Two-time defending state champion Rome has won 30 consecutive games, and this week presents the biggest remaining threat to that streak in the regular season. The computer Maxwell Ratings project Rome as a 25-point favorite (its closest remaining game) and give the Wolves an 88.1-percent chance of going 10-0, second in the state only to Calhoun (92.2 percent). Carrollton and Rome come into the game with similar offensive numbers. Carrollton is averaging 39.7 points and 438 yards (250.7 rushing), and Rome averages 40.3 points and 439 yards (311 rushing). Carrollton QB Kashif Taylor is 41-of-55 passing for 486 yards and five TDs and has run for 160 yards. The leading rushers are Kodee Brewer (42 carries, 213 yards, five TDs) and Keshawn Ridley (20-202-3). Rome RB Jamious Griffin (committed to N.C. State) has rushed for 585 yards and nine touchdowns on 53 carries, including 236 yards and three TDs in a 35-6 victory over Kell last week. QB Knox Kadum passed for 210 yards and two TDs in a season-opening 51-41 victory over Class AAAAAAA No. 9 Marietta but has attempted just nine passes in the two lopsided victories since then.

Colquitt County at Warner Robins

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, McConnell-Talbert Stadium, Warner Robins

Records, rankings: Colquitt County is 4-0 and No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA; Warner Robins is 3-0 and No. 3 in AAAAA.

Last meeting: Warner Robins won 16-8 in 2011.

Things to know: All of Colquitt County's opponents thus far, including Warner Robins, have been ranked, but none has challenged the Packers. Their average score is 45-9. They are balanced on offense - 200.0 yards passing, 198.5 rushing per game - but throwing less than usual, just 17.5 attempts compared to 24.5 the previous five seasons. That's because of an experienced offensive line and a pair of returning 1,000-yard rushers, both Division I prospects. Daijun Edwards has rushed for 517 yards this season. Ty Leggett has been banged up but broke out for 117 yards on nine carries last week. Jaycee Harden is 45-of-68 passing for 769 yards and nine touchdowns. Warner Robins is throwing more than ever to utilize the talents of Dylan Fromm, who is 61-of-106 for 1,072 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception. Marcayll Jones has had more than 130 yards receiving in each game. But the Demons also run the ball well (207.7 yards rushing per game). Sophomore RB Jahlen Rutherford has rushed for 304 yards.

Glynn Academy at Wayne County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Donaldson-Madray Field at Jaycee Stadium, Jesup

Records, rankings: Glynn Academy is 2-1 and No. 6 in Class AAAAAA; Wayne County is 3-0 and No. 8 in AAAAA.

Last meeting: Glynn Academy won 38-27 in 2017.

Things to know: This will be Glynn Academy's first of two consecutive road games against ranked teams from Region 2-AAAAA. The Red Terrors will take on ninth-ranked Ware County next week. Glynn Academy beat both teams last season and leads the all-time series against Wayne County 51-33-1, having won 10 of the past 12 meetings. Glynn Academy is a run-first team that averages 297.7 yards rushing while attempting only seven passes per game. Quantavious Bostic (23 carries, 315 yards, five TDs), quarterback T.J. Lewis (33-174-3) and Alan Partin (28-142-3) get about 72 percent of the carries. Lewis is 9-of-20 passing for 153 yards. Glynn Academy is one of three Region 2-AAAAAA teams on Wayne County's schedule. The Yellow Jackets beat Richmond Hill 23-21 on Aug. 31 and play at Bradwell Institute on Sept. 28. Wayne County's M.J. Fuller rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Beaufort (S.C.) last week. Starting QB Shamar Taylor left the game with an injury in the first quarter and did not return. Preseason all-state WR Ashby Cribb took his place and threw one TD pass and ran for another.

Irwin County at Clinch County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Donald Tison Field at Panther Stadium, Homerville

Records, rankings: Irwin County is 3-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-A and No. 2 in Class A public; Clinch County is 3-0, 0-0 and No. 1.

Last meeting: Clinch County won 21-12 in the 2017 Class A public-school championship game.

Things to know: This will be the sixth meeting in four years between these Region 2-A rivals. They have met twice in the state final in that span, with Clinch County winning each time despite losing to the Indians in the regular season both years. The all-time series, which dates to 1952, is tied 21-21-1. Clinch County gets almost 85 percent of its offense from the running game (328 yards per game). LB/RB/QB Trezmen Marshall, a consensus top-100 recruit who has committed to Georgia, is the team's leader in passing (6-of-13 for 89 yards and a touchdown), rushing (270 yards, four TDs on 25 carries) and tackles (10). Sophomore Tyler Morehead ran for 63 yards and a TD, returned a kickoff for a score and recovered a fumble in a 40-6 victory over Dooly County last week. Irwin County's offense is led by RB DJ Lundy, an all-state pick last season as a sophomore. He has 405 yards and seven TDs rushing. Jay Stanley was a preseason all-state selection at defensive back and has rushed for 159 yards, and Jamal Paulk has run for 123 yards. None played in the second half of a 40-20 victory over Mount Paran Christian two weeks ago. LB Kam Ward has a team-leading 15 tackles.

Mary Persons at Peach County

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Trojan Field at Anderson Stadium, Fort Valley

Records, rankings: Mary Persons is 4-0 and No. 4 in Class AAAA; Peach County is 2-1 and No. 3 in AAA.

Last meeting: Peach County won 35-14 in 2017.

Things to know: Peach County has won seven straight in the series, although there have been some classic games. In 2016, Peach County trailed 19-0 in the fourth quarter and won 20-19 on a 15-yard TD pass on fourth-and-12. Mary Persons last won in 2002. This season, Mary Persons has three prominent playmakers on offense, all returning starters - J.T. Hartage (635 yards passing), Quen Wilson (429 yards rushing, 157 receiving) and Deadrek Alford (316 receiving). Mary Persons has a veteran defense. The top six tacklers are seniors. Peach County, the Class AAA runner-up last season, is a little younger in key spots. Junior QB Jaydon Gibson, a first-year starter, has passed for 386 yards and rushed for a team-leading 145. The team's strength is its front seven as LB Sergio Allen (committed to Clemson), DL/LB Cedric Hillsman, DE Bryson Dent and DL Jamir Best are all-state candidates. Mary Persons will be Peach County's third ranked opponent. Peach upset Northside-Warner Robins 27-14 but lost to Class AAAAAA No. 1 Lee County 49-14.

North Gwinnett at Walton

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Raider Valley, Marietta

Records, rankings: North Gwinnett is 2-1 in No. 5 in Class AAAAAAA; Walton is 3-0 and No. 2 in AAAAAAA.

Last meeting: Walton won 31-28 in 2017.

Things to know: North Gwinnett suffered its only loss during its 2017 state championship season against Walton in the Corky Kell Classic. The Bulldogs led 28-14 in the third quarter, but Walton rallied and took the lead on a 1-yard run by D.J. Soyoye with 1:04 remaining. North Gwinnett drove back down the field, but B.J. Gibson blocked the Bulldogs' 20-yard field-goal attempt on the game's final play. North Gwinnett has not lost to a Georgia team since, its only loss this season coming to Wekiva (Fla.), which is ranked in the top 50 nationally. RB Tyler Goodson (committed to Iowa) leads the Bulldogs with 350 yards and five touchdowns rushing on 52 carries. QB J.R. Martin was 11-of-17 passing for 242 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-13 victory over Norcross last week. Walton is led by QB Austin Kirksey, who is 48-of-73 passing for 797 yards and six touchdowns and is the team's leading rusher with 159 yards on 25 carries. Soyoye has rushed for 139 yards in two games. The star player is five-star WR Dominick Blaylock (committed to Georgia), who has 15 receptions for 265 yards and four touchdowns. However, Kendall Alford (21-328-2) is the team's leading receiver.

Parkview at Tift County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brodie Field, Tifton

Records, rankings: Parkview is 2-0 and No. 6 in Class AAAAAAA; Tift County is 3-1 and unranked in AAAAAAA.

Last meeting: Tift County won 50-37 in 2017.

Things to know: Both teams were ranked in preseason. Their prospects haven't changed much, although Parkview moved higher after beating Lowndes, a Region 1 rival of Tift's, and Tift dropped out after losing to Warner Robins, the No. 3 team in Class AAAAA. Tift County is primarily a running team after graduating QB Griffin Collier (7,046 career passing yards). Mike Jones has rushed for 533 yards and scored a touchdown in each of his last nine games dating to last season, when he ran for 1,301 yards. Danny Hill (5-8, 140) ran for 133 yards last week against Crisp County. The Blue Devils are trying to sort out the QB position. Four players have at least 14 attempts. Patrick Felton, a transfer, is back from an early-season injury and figures to nail down the job. Other players to watch are OL Austin Williams (6-4, 310) and DE/LB Karadius McDaniel (committed to Kentucky). Parkview lost a wealth of offensive talent to graduation (including a 2,400-yard passer and 1,500-yard rusher) but has found some quality young talent in junior QB Jordan Williams (28-of-36 passing, 432 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions) and sophomore RB Cody Brown (229 yards rushing, four touchdowns). The best all-around player is senior Malik Washington, a speedy 5-9 senior who had 12 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns against Lowndes.

Roswell at Milton

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagles' Nest, Milton

Records, rankings: Roswell is 3-0 and unranked in Class AAAAAAA; Milton is 3-0 and No. 3 in AAAAAAA.

Last meeting: Milton won 40-7 in 2017.

Things to know: These are the oldest schools in north Fulton County. They're traditional rivals that first played each other in 1950, yet they're in different regions. Roswell dominated the series for decades, but the count is 5-5 since 2008. Roswell was 3-8 last season after 14-1 finishes in 2015 and 2016. Junior QB Ethan Roberts is passing for 213.7 yards per game. Kamonty Jett, who ran for 1,212 yards last season in just nine games, is averaging 110.3 yards per game this year. John Copenhaver had 203 yards receiving in a 40-21 victory over Centennial two weeks ago. Jacob Jarrett has had two 100-yard receiving games. Preseason all-state LB Tyron Hopper is committed to Florida. Milton has beaten three ranked teams - Archer, Alpharetta and Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) - and been rewarded with its highest ranking in history. The Eagles had never been higher than their final No. 5 ranking in 2014. QB Jordan Yates (committed to Georgia Tech) has thrown for 489 yards and rushed for 153. Joshua Edwards has rushed for 254 yards. Jordan Cox has 243 yards receiving. LB Allen Walker (committed to Louisiana Tech) has nine tackles for losses and five sacks.

St. Pius at Marist

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hughes Spalding Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: St. Pius is 3-1 and No. 5 in Class AAAA; Marist is 3-0 and No. 2 in AAAA.

Last meeting: Marist won 35-14 in the 2017 Class AAAA semifinals.

Things to know: These private Catholic schools are 5 miles apart in DeKalb County, yet play in different regions. Marist had won 21 straight in the series until St. Pius' 20-17 victory in 2003. Since then, Marist leads 7-5. They have common opponents this season. Marist beat Westminster 24-7; St. Pius won 35-9. Both are heavy run-first teams, especially St. Pius, which has completed only four passes in four games. The Lions are averaging 298.0 yards rushing. RB DeMarcus Mitchell, RB Michael Benefield and QB Connor Egan have one 100-yard rushing game apiece. DB/WR Zach Ranson (committed to Wake Forest) is the team's best all-around player. He has had 20 solo tackles the past two weeks and is an outstanding perimeter blocker on offense. Marist has a similar DB/WR type, Kyle Hamilton (committed to Notre Dame). He has nearly 400 all-purpose yards, two blocked field goals, an interception and 11 solo tackles. Marist is averaging 222.0 yards rushing and 141.3 passing. First-year starting QB Connor Cigelesk had his best game last week against Westminster, when he rushed for 112 yards and passed for 151.

