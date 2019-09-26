0 Top 10 high school football games this week

Archer at Buford

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom Riden Stadium, Buford

Records, rankings: Archer is 3-1 and No. 10 in Class AAAAAAA; Buford is 4-0 and No. 1 in AAAAA.

Last meeting: Archer won 48-24 in 2018.

Things to know: In the 2018 game, Archer trailed 24-20 but scored the final four touchdowns, the first a 54-yard run by QB Carter Peevy with 4:14 left in the third quarter. Peevy was 15-of-16 passing for 217 yards and rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Peevy, a Lenoir-Rhyne commit, is back and remains efficient. He's 38-of-60 passing for 528 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. Renoldo Spivey has 174 yards rushing, 112 receiving. Ethan Lane, a center, is committed to N.C. State. Archer's loss came to Mill Creek 10-7 in a weather-shortened game that Archer was unable to make up. Under new coach Bryant Appling, Buford has been more balanced offensively. Jarvis Evans has thrown for 523 yards and nine touchdowns. Elijah Turner has rushed for 260 yards. Gabe Ervin has run for 258. Buford has one victory this season over a AAAAAAA team, defending state champion Milton, as the Wolves won that Sept. 6 game 26-23.

Bainbridge at Crisp County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cougar Den, Cordele

Records, rankings: Bainbridge is 4-0 and No. 3 in Class AAAAA; Crisp County is 3-2 and No. 7 in AAA.

Last meeting: Crisp County won 23-0 in 2018.

Things to know: Bainbridge's loss to Crisp County last season was part of a four-game losing streak that left it at 2-4 heading into region play, but the Bearcats won eight of their next nine games to capture the state title. Crisp County has continued to play well against higher-classification opponents. It has victories this season against Class AAAAAAA Tift County and South Gwinnett and AAAA Americus-Sumter and has close losses against AAAA West Laurens (16-13) and AAAAA Dutchtown (19-17). Both teams have balanced offenses. Bainbridge averages 181.3 yards passing and 171.3 rushing. QB Quayde Hawkins is 39-of-69 passing for 725 yards and seven touchdowns. Rashod Broadnax has rushed for 528 yards, including a season-high 226 in a 27-26 victory over Brooks County two weeks ago. Crisp County averages 140.8 yards passing and 134.8 rushing. Jack Carter (36-for-65, 461 yards) and A.J. Lofton (17-for-28, 243 yards) share the quarterback duties. Lofton also has run for 193 yards, second on the team to Marquise Palmer's 399.

Cedar Grove at Lovett

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Martin E. Kilpatrick Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Cedar Grove is 2-2 overall, 0-0 in Region 5-AAA and No. 2; Lovett is 3-1, 0-0 and No. 8.

Last meeting: Cedar Grove won 45-0 in 2018.

Things to know: Cedar Grove has been the 5-AAA champion and Lovett the runner-up each of the past two seasons, and the winner of this region opener will be the title favorite. Cedar Grove has won the past four meetings in the series. Cedar Grove's losses in 2019 have come against Central-Phenix City, the defending champion in Alabama's highest class, and AAAAAAA No. 3 McEachern. Lovett lost to AAAA No. 2 Marist. Cedar Grove averages 145.5 yards rushing and 126.3 passing. Chavon Wright has run for 426 yards and three touchdowns on 72 carries. Austin Smith is 48-of-92 passing for 505 yards and five TDs, four of which went to Janiran Bonner, who has 280 yards on 18 catches. Lovett is led by Blaine McAllister, a three-star quarterback recruit who has committed to Princeton. McAllister passed for a season-high 336 yards in an overtime victory over Greater Atlanta Christian in the season opener and had three TDs passing and one rushing in a 29-27 win over Mary Persons last week. RB Henry Berry is the top rushing and receiving threat.

Dalton at Harrison

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bruce Cobleigh Stadium, Kennesaw

Records, rankings: Dalton is 4-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 6-AAAAAA and No. 7; Harrison is 5-0, 3-0 and No. 4.

Last meeting: Harrison won 38-17 in 2018.

Things to know: Dalton, Harrison and Allatoona are the only remaining unbeaten teams in Region 6-AAAAAA play. Harrison handed Dalton one of its four losses last year, when the Catamounts missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Dalton has avenged two of those losses the past two weeks, beating Sequoyah 42-14 and Creekview 42-19. Harrison has yet to be challenged, its closest game being a 38-20 victory over South Cobb in a game that stretched over two days because of bad weather. Gavin Hall (820 yards passing), David Roberts (387 rushing) and Marques Owens (313 receiving) are the offensive leaders. Linebackers Marcus Bleazard, Caleb Williamson and Ryan Smith rank among the top five tacklers in Cobb County and lead a defense that allows 7.4 points per game. That unit will face its toughest test from Dalton RB Jahmyr Gibbs, the state's leading rusher. Gibbs has run for 1,114 yards (286 per game, 14.1 per carry) and 23 touchdowns on 81 carries. He ran for 201 yards against the Hoyas last year. QB Landon Allen attempts just eight passes per game and has thrown for 393 yards and four touchdowns.

Grayson at Colquitt County

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie

Records, rankings: Grayson is 4-0 and No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA; Colquitt County is 3-1 and No. 5 in AAAAAAA.

Last meeting: Colquitt County won 26-14 in 2018.

Things to know: These programs rank 1-2 among Class AAAAAAA schools in victories this decade, as Colquitt is 107-27 and Grayson is 100-21. Both have two state titles in that time. In the 2018 game, Colquitt overcame a 14-3 second-quarter deficit starting with a 98-yard kickoff return and put the Rams on ice with defense and a strong running game. A lot has changed as both programs made head-coaching changes in the offseason. Adam Carter, formerly of Creekview, replaced Christian Hunnicutt at Grayson, while Justin Rogers, formerly of Jones County, replaced Rush Propst at Colquitt. Colquitt is more similar to its 2018 team than Grayson as the Packers returned quarterback Jaycee Harden (3,803 career passing yards with 37 touchdowns) and running back Daijun Edwards (3,771 career rushing yards with 57 touchdowns). Grayson graduated a state-record 12 major Division I recruits but bolted to the No. 1 ranking this month after beating high-powered and nationally ranked Marietta 28-14 on Sept. 13. Lafayette Gurvin has rushed for 539 yards and eight touchdowns while C.J. Dixon, an Illinois commit, has thrown for 549 yards and eight touchdowns.

Holy Innocents' at Wesleyan

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Henderson Stadium, Peachtree Corners

Records, rankings: Holy Innocents' is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 5-A and No. 2 in Class A private; Wesleyan is 4-0, 1-0 and No. 5 in Class A private.

Last meeting: Wesleyan won 24-16 in 2018.

Things to know: Neither team was ranked in preseason, but both have leaped into the top five on the power of major upsets. Wesleyan defeated then-No. 3 Prince Avenue Christian 24-14 on Sept. 6. Holy Innocents' beat then-No. 1 Eagle's Landing Christian 42-41 last week. Holy Innocents' and Wesleyan are two of three 4-0 teams in Region 5-A. The other is Trinity Christian, although ELCA (3-1) remains a threat. Wesleyan is led by sophomore and two-year starter J.C. French, who is 47-of-76 passing for 559 yards and six touchdowns (three vs. Prince Avenue). Another sophomore, Griffin Caldwell, has rushed for more than 300 yards. Two-way lineman Tanner Bivins, a junior, is a Division I prospect. Holy Innocents' attempted only one pass (incomplete) last week against ELCA and won behind 424 yards rushing. Michael Cox, a 230-pounder, rushed for 214 of that on 40 carries. Wesleyan has won five straight in the series and led 24-0 at halftime last season before Holy Innocents' scored 16 in the fourth quarter to make it close.

Northside (Warner Robins) at Warner Robins

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, McConnell-Talbert Stadium, Warner Robins

Records, rankings: Northside is 3-2 and unranked in Class AAAAAA; Warner Robins is 3-1 and No. 6 in AAAAA.

Last meeting: Warner Robins won 39-34 in 2018.

Things to know: Warner Robins has won two consecutive games in the rivalry after losing 16 of the previous 21. Last year's game was decided by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Fromm to Marcayll Jones with 8:20 to play. Fromm passed for 491 yards and six TDs in that game, but he's at Mercer now. This year, the quarterback duties have been shared by junior Jalen Addie and sophomore Christion Lane, who have combined to throw for 1,113 yards and 11 TDs. Jones, who set a state record last year with 2,071 receiving yards, has 20 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown. Jahlen Rutherford (37 carries, 250 yards) leads a running game that averages 181.3 yards per game. Northside QB Mason Ford (64 carries, 573 yards, nine touchdowns) and Zikhyree Hill (53-337-4) are the two leading rushers in 1-AAAAAA. They lead a running attack that averages 294.4 yards per game. Mason is 30-of-71 passing for 242 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. This will be the first time since 2002 that Northside has faced its city rival as an unranked team.

Parkview at Milton

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagles' Nest, Milton

Records, rankings: Parkview is 2-1 and No. 8 in Class AAAAAAA; Milton is 2-2 and No. 7 in AAAAAAA.

Last meeting: Parkview won 37-35 in 2018.

Things to know: In the 2018 game, Parkview led 37-13 in the third quarter, then had to stop Milton's two-point conversion attempt with 1:38 left to stave off overtime. Parkview's Cody Brown rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns. The four-star recruit is back, and he's run for 350 yards in three games. Jordan Williams has thrown for 512 yards in a balanced offense. Milton was written off by many after losing to Parkview last season. That was the Eagles' second loss, but the team rallied to win its first state title. This year's team is more run-heavy and line-dominant. Left tackle Paul Tchio is a Clemson commit and AJC Super 11 pick. Ahmad Junearick has rushed for 383 yards and six touchdowns. Devin Farrell (13-for-22 passing for 141 yards; 199 yards rushing) and Jackson Weaver (20-for-40 passing for 236 yards; 38 rushing) share the QB role. Milton has lost to No. 1 Buford of AAAAA and JSerra Catholic in a California game. Parkview was routed by No. 2 Lowndes.

Valdosta at Lowndes

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Martin Stadium, Valdosta

Records, rankings: Valdosta is 5-0 and No. 1 in Class AAAAAA; Lowndes is 5-0 and No. 2 in AAAAAAA.

Last meeting: Lowndes won 71-35 in 2018.

Things to know: Lowndes' 71 points in last year's game were the most scored by either team in the history of the Winnersville Classic. The victory was Lowndes' second straight against Valdosta and the 11th in the past 15 games in the series. Travis Tisdale, now at Kentucky, ran for 413 yards and six touchdowns, including three of 70 yards or more. Valdosta QB Tate Rodemaker passed for 524 yards and five TDs. Rodemaker is the leading passer in Region 1-AAAAAA this season. He is 70-for-99 for 1,163 yards and 18 touchdowns. Javonte Sherman is the region's leading receiver with 18 catches for 318 yards and six TDs. T.J. Dailey has rushed for 205 yards and five scores. Lowndes QB Jacurri Brown is the leading rusher in 1-AAAAAAA with 616 yards and nine touchdowns on 64 carries. Israel Mitchell (48 carries, 305 yards, three TDs), Gary Osby (40-216-7) and Justin Lee (26-210-3) also contribute heavily to a running game averaging 292.2 yards per game. Lowndes attempts about eight passes per game. Brown is 21-for-37 for 287 yards and three TDs.

Wilcox County at Clinch County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Donald Tison Field at Panther Stadium, Homerville

Records, rankings: Wilcox County is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 2-A and No. 8 in Class A public; Clinch County is 3-1, 0-1 and No. 2 in Class A public.

Last meeting: Clinch County won 36-12 in 2018.

Things to know: The Patriots have lost six straight games in the series, but they're 8-8 against Clinch when ranked. Wilcox is ranked this week for the first time since 2013. New coach Rob Stowe has Wilcox 4-0 for the first time since 2011. Stowe, a Stephens County alumnus, has spent most of his 25 seasons in north Georgia but joined the staff last season as defensive coordinator and was promoted. He inherited perhaps the best all-around public-school player in Class A. Desmond Tisdol is a four-star LB recruit who has two 100-yard rushing efforts in four games and averages 11.6 yards per carry. Other weapons are QB Noah Hollingsworth (576 yards passing for nine touchdowns and 383 yards rushing at 10.9 ypc) and Martez Thrower (111 yards rushing and a team-leading 6.5 tackles last week against Lanier County). Clinch, the two-time defending state champion, lost to Irwin County 14-0 last week. Irwin's touchdowns came on a 70-yard run and 78-yard punt return. Clinch QB Tyler Morehead has rushed for 591 yards, more than half of his team's total offense this season. Clinch is just 6-of-22 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

