0 Top 10 high school football games this week

Top games for Week 7 on the high school football schedule across Georgia:

Athens Academy at Prince Avenue Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brad Akins Field, Bogart

Records, rankings: Athens Academy is 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 8-A South and No. 1 in Class A private; Prince Avenue Christian is 4-1, 1-0 and No. 7 in Class A private.

Last meeting: Athens Academy won 28-21 in the 2018 Class A private-school semifinals.

Things to know: Prince Avenue has won five of the past nine Region 8-A titles. Athens Academy won the other four, including the past two. In the 2018 game, Palmer Bush threw a 23-yard TD pass to Kurt Knisely with 42 seconds left for the winning score, which was the third lead change of the fourth quarter. Len'Neth Whitehead rushed for 243 yards. James Williams kicked a 57-yard field goal. All those players are back, although Whitehead, a major Division I recruit, has missed the past three games, and his status is unclear. Prince Avenue will be without its blue-chip recruit, QB Brock Vandagriff, who suffered a leg injury last month. Freshman Lucian Anderson has filled in well as he's 21-of-26 passing for 465 yards and six touchdowns without an interception. Landon Owens has rushed for 454 yards. Athens Academy has become more reliant on Knisely, who has rushed for 306 yards on just 20 carries, led the team with 22 tackles and run a punt back for a touchdown. WR/CB Deion Colzie is another two-way starter and preseason all-state pick.

Christian Heritage at Darlington

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Chris Hunter Stadium, Rome

Records, rankings: Christian Heritage is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 6-A Div. A and No. 9 in Class A private; Darlington is 5-0, 2-0 and No. 4 in Class A private.

Last meeting: Darlington won 24-21.

Things to know: These are two of the three unbeaten teams in the subregion. The other is No. 5 Bowdon (4-0, 1-0), a public school. Christian Heritage's strength is its defense. The Lions are allowing 5.0 points per game, the fewest among Class A private schools. They've not allowed any long scoring drives with the game in question this season. Their five leading tacklers, including junior LB Ben Hermann (38 stops), are underclassmen. Sophomore LB/RB Gage Leonard had 171 yards from scrimmage and 12 tackles last week against Mount Zion. He had a 234-yard rushing game earlier this season. Darlington is sixth in scoring offense among the private schools (39.8) and fourth in scoring defense (8.2). Griffin Brewster is 59-of-77 passing for 774 yards and nine touchdowns. Kolin Rogers has 583 yards rushing on 89 carries. Trystin Wright has 15 receptions for 314 yards. OL/DL Tate Ratledge is committed to Georgia. Darlington leads the series 6-0 and scored the winning touchdown last season on a TD pass with 7:25 left.

Douglass at Hapeville Charter

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Banneker High School, College Park

Records, rankings: Douglass is 5-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 6-AA and No. 10; Hapeville Charter is 3-1, 2-0 and No. 2.

Last meeting: Hapeville Charter won 24-0 in 2018.

Things to know: Hapeville Charter's victory in last year's game ultimately decided the 6-AA championship, as neither team lost another region game, and the winner this week will emerge as the heavy favorite to win the 2019 title. Hapeville QB Jeremy Stephens rushed for 112 yards against the Astros in 2018, and Marcus Carroll ran for 101. Both are back. Stephens has been running less (93 yards on 15 carries) and passing more (39-for-66, 603 yards, five touchdowns). Carroll is the team's leading rusher, averaging 124 yards per game. WR Rico Powers (six catches, 123 yards) has committed to South Carolina, but he is third on the team in receiving yardage behind Nae' Saan Dickerson and Jaquez Smith. Douglass is 5-0 for the second consecutive season but ranked for the first time since 2005. The Astros get almost 80 percent of their offense from a running game led by Quintavious Lockett (68 carries, 715 yards, 11 touchdowns), De'andre Watson (52-395-9) and Quandarius Sterling (32-311-2). Watson also has passed for 399 and six touchdowns.

Edgewater (Fla.) at Marietta

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Northcutt Stadium, Marietta

Records, rankings: Edgewater is 6-0 and No. 2 in Florida's Class 7A (MaxPreps); Marietta is 3-1 and No. 5 in Class AAAAAAA.

Last meeting: This is the teams' first meeting.

Things to know: This is Marietta's fourth game against a high-profile out-of-state opponent in two seasons. Marietta beat nationally ranked St. Joseph's Prep of Philadelphia 21-17 on Aug. 30 and lost to Our Lady of Good Counsel of Maryland and St. John's of Washington, D.C., in 2018. Edgewater is the fifth-best team overall in Florida, according to MaxPreps, and lost to eventual champion Lakeland in the Class 7A semifinals in 2018. Edgewater, an Orlando area school, doesn't have nearly the number of blue-chip prospects as Marietta. Only LB Eric Doctor, CB/WR Tommi Hill and RB Isaiah Connelly are listed as three-star recruits by 247Sports. Marietta has eight in its senior class, most notably QB Harrison Bailey (80-of-134 passing, 1,111 yards, nine touchdowns) and TE Arik Gilbert (28 receptions, 530 yards). Marietta gets 70 percent of its yards from passing, but Kimani Vidal, a Troy commit, has run for 350 yards. Marietta is playing its first game since its only defeat, a 28-14 setback to Grayson on Sept. 13.

Hephzibah at Jefferson County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Warrior Field, Louisville

Records, rankings: Hephzibah is 4-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 4-AA and unranked; Jefferson County is 3-2, 3-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Jefferson County won 24-0 in 2018.

Things to know: Hephzibah and Jefferson County are the only remaining unbeaten teams in 4-AA play, and the winner will be favored to win the region title. Hephzibah began playing football in 1954 and has never won a region title. Jefferson County, the defending champion, is 5-0 all-time against the Rebels. Hephzibah averages 168.5 yards passing and 145.8 passing. QB Marshall Chambers has passed for 580 yards, rushed for 160 and had a hand in 12 touchdowns. Javeon Harris has run for a team-best 208 yards on 33 carries. Sophomore LB Nickolas Callen leads the team with 39 total tackles, including six for losses, and has four sacks and two caused fumbles. Jefferson County lost its first two games this season against ranked opponents (Swainsboro, Washington County) but has since won three straight. QB Carlton Brown attempts only about 12 passes per game but is the leading rusher, averaging 87.5 yards per game. Azarell Jenkins, who scored on a 46-yard run against the Rebels last year, is the team's leading receiver and second-leading rusher.

Lincoln County at Washington-Wilkes

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Washington

Records, rankings: Lincoln County is 3-2 overall, 1-1 in Region 7-A Div. B and No. 9 in Class A public; Washington-Wilkes is 3-2, 2-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Washington-Wilkes won 26-21 in 2018.

Things to know: Eighth-ranked Aquinas is the subregion favorite, especially after beating Lincoln County 10-7 two weeks ago, so this battle between east Georgia rivals could settle second place. However, Washington-Wilkes is still undefeated in the subregion and plays at Aquinas next week in a game that could virtually decide the title. Lincoln County averages 226 yards per game on the ground while completing just 12 of 28 passes for the season. Kolbi Ferguson is the leader with 597 yards and 13 touchdowns on 88 carries. He has averaged 146.3 yards the past four games. The Red Devils are allowing just 6.8 points, 86.6 yards rushing and 116.6 total yards per game. Washington-Wilkes has struggled offensively (17.8 points per game), but QB Donovan Anthony is a threat. Anthony, committed to Army, is 43-of-73 passing for 697 yards and has rushed for a team-leading 192 yards and four touchdowns on 53 carries. Sophomore Dalen Cobb has 437 receiving yards and 234 yards on kickoff returns. The Tigers have scored and allowed 89 points this season.

Sandy Creek at Troup

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange

Records, rankings: Sandy Creek is 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 5-AAAA and No. 5; Troup is 4-1, 1-0 and No. 9.

Last meeting: Troup won 35-21 in 2018.

Things to know: Sandy Creek and Troup are considered the main challengers to No. 1-ranked Cartersville in the region. Troup, the region runner-up last season, fell in the rankings after a 56-45 loss to Callaway of Class AA on Sept. 20 that raised questions about its defense. The offense is fine as Troup averages 45.2 points, second-most in AAAA to Denmark. In the 2018 game against Sandy Creek, Kobe Hudson rushed for 251 yards and passed for 136. An Auburn commit, Hudson is back and remains the classification's most dangerous dual-threat quarterback. Sandy Creek, 4-0 for the first time since 2014, is third in scoring offense (42.5) and second in scoring defense (5.0). Matt Williams is 54-of-73 passing (74.0 percent) for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns. Ahmad Jackson has 16 receptions for 378 yards and four touchdowns. Rashad Amos has rushed for 359 yards. Sandy Creek has passed for 993 yards, rushed for 454. Sandy Creek leads the series 5-3, but Troup has won the last three meetings.

Stephenson vs. M.L. King

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, James R. Hallford Stadium, Clarkston

Records, rankings: Stephenson is 3-1 overall, 1-1 in Region 4-AAAAAA and unranked; M.L. King is 4-0, 2-0 and No. 10.

Last meeting: Stephenson won 29-6 in 2018.

Things to know: Stephenson won the region title last year, and M.L. King went 1-9 and finished in last place. Things have changed drastically in 2019, thanks to M.L. King's 4-0 start that has been the surprise of Class AAAAAA. This will be the first time in the series' 14 games that M.L. King was ranked and Stephenson was not when the teams met. The key to the Lions' turnaround has been Jacobi Haynes. The senior quarterback has accounted for 76.9 percent of M.L. King's offense, rushing for 715 yards (178.8 per game) and six TDs and passing for 472 yards and three scores. Michael Fearn has run for 325 yards, and Dequandre Moore has 12 receptions for 332 yards and four TDs. Stephenson lost its region opener to Mount Zion of Jonesboro 14-9 but rebounded with a 34-7 victory over Morrow. Deondre Jackson (committed to Texas A&M) has run for 447 yards and eight touchdowns, and Joseph Jackson has passed for 373 yards and three TDs. The Jaguars are allowing 10.8 points per game, best in DeKalb County. The defense is led by junior DL Tommy Smith, who has 40 total tackles.

Warner Robins at Houston County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Freedom Field, Warner Robins

Records, rankings: Warner Robins is 4-1 and No. 6 in Class AAAAA; Houston County is 4-1 and No. 9 in AAAAAA.

Last meeting: Warner Robins won 49-21 in 2018.

Things to know: This game will be the 22nd all-time meeting between the county rivals but the first in which both teams are ranked. Warner Robins leads the series 14-6-1. Warner Robins is coming off a 39-0 victory over crosstown rival Northside, which will play Houston County on the final weekend of the regular season in a 1-AAAAAA game. Demons QB Jalen Addie is 71-of-133 passing for 1,098 yards and 11 touchdowns and has run for 158 yards and a TD. WR Marcayll Jones (committed to Memphis), who set the state single-season record for receiving yards last year, has 392 yards on 22 catches. Jahlen Rutherford is the leading rusher with 344 yards on 53 carries. Houston County QB Max Rigby is 90-of-144 passing for 1,136 yards and nine TDs. His deep receiving corps includes Leeshoen Jarrett (22 catches, 250 yards, three TDs), Jaylen Mills (21-252-2), Isaia Harris (19-233-2) and Kyah Plummber (12-239-2). Corey Chaisson has run for a team-high 253 yards, and touchdown specialist Eric Williams has run for 104 yards on 30 carries but scored six times.

Wesleyan at Eagle's Landing Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Commitment Field, McDonough

Records, rankings: Wesleyan is 4-1 overall, 1-1 in Region 5-A and No. 6 in Class A private; Eagle's Landing Christian is 4-1, 1-1 and No. 3 in Class A private.

Last meeting: Eagle's Landing Christian won 63-0 in 2018.

Things to know: Two weeks ago, this game was expected to decide the Region 5 title. But Holy Innocents' appears to have stolen the championship in the night by beating ELCA 42-41 and then Wesleyan 31-0 in consecutive weeks. But these two remain state contenders. ELCA is four-time defending champion while Wesleyan made its mark with a 24-14 victor over then-No. 3 Prince Avenue Christian on Sept. 6. In the 2018 game between the two, ELCA's Keaton Mitchell rushed for 311 yards and four touchdowns. He's back, and he has run for 811 yards. He's rushed for at least 130 yards in 16 consecutive games. Gabe Wright is 43-of-77 passing for 718 yards and 10 touchdowns. Justin Robinson, committed to Georgia, has 19 receptions for 247 yards and four touchdowns. For Wesleyan, J.C. French is 55-of-92 passing for 646 yards and 11 touchdowns. Griffin Caldwell has rushed for 378 yards and two touchdowns.

