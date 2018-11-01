0 Top 10 high school football games this week

Harrison at Creekview

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grizzly Stadium, Canton

Records, rankings: Harrison is 8-1 overall, 6-1 in Region 6-AAAAAA and No. 6; Creekview is 9-0, 7-0 and No. 2.

Last meeting: Creekview won 21-19 in 2017.

Things to know: Creekview, which has matched the school record for wins, would clinch the first region title in the program's 13-year history with a victory this week. Harrison would win its second consecutive title if it beats Creekview and Allatoona loses to Sequoyah. If Harrison and Allatoona both win, it would create a three-way tie that would be broken by point differential, which currently favors Creekview but could open the door for Allatoona. Harrison is No. 5 in Class AAAAAA scoring (36.0 points per game) behind a balanced offense that averages 163.8 yards passing and 159.4 rushing. The Hoyas' main weapon is RB Micah Davis, who has 304 yards rushing, 642 yards receiving, 395 yards on kickoff returns and 45 yards on a blocked punt return. QB Gavin Hall is 77-of-146 passing for 1,229 yards and 11 TDs. Creekview averages about 223 yards rushing and 133 passing. The Grizzlies' biggest threat is RB Cade Radam, who has 1,318 yards rushing and 222 receiving. He ran for 210 yards and scored all three of his team's touchdowns in a 22-11 victory over Sprayberry last week. Creekview ranks No. 2 in AAAAAA scoring defense, allowing just 10 points per game.

Lowndes at Colquitt County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mack Tharpe Memorial Stadium, Moultrie

Records, rankings: Lowndes is 7-2 overall, 1-1 in Region 1-AAAAAAA and unranked; Colquitt County is 9-0, 2-0 and No. 1.

Last meeting: Lowndes won 51-45 in 2017.

Things to know: Lowndes won the 2017 game in double overtime after trailing 35-14 late in the first half. The teams put up 918 yards of total offense. That victory essentially gave Lowndes the region title. Lowndes was 9-0, ranked No. 1 and the clear favorite at the time. Colquitt had lost twice. The roles are reversed this time. Colquitt can clinch the region title with a victory. Lowndes can claim the title with a victory and a Tift County loss to Camden County, or less likely but possibly through a confusing tiebreaker that depends on whether all four Region 1 teams make the playoffs. In any event, another high-scoring game is possible as Lowndes is No. 1 in AAAAAAA scoring offense at 44.0 points per game. Colquitt is No. 2 at 43.0, but also ranks No. 1 in scoring defense (9.0) while Lowndes is giving up 19.1 per game. Lowndes' Travis Tisdale has rushed for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns. Colquitt's Daijun Edwards has run for 961 yards and 18 touchdowns. Both are Division I prospects. Colquitt has the edge passing. First-year starter Jaycee Harden has thrown for 1,517 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Mitchell County at Pelham

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hornet Stadium, Pelham

Records, rankings: Mitchell County is 8-1 overall, 8-0 in Region 1-A and No. 8 in Class A public; Pelham is 9-0, 8-0 and No. 3.

Last meeting: Mitchell County won 22-0 in 2017.

Things to know: This game will determine the champion in Region 1-A, one of only three Class A regions that are not subdivided and therefore not holding an official championship game. Pelham's Dondrial Pinkins, a former star player at the old Mitchell-Baker High, has led both teams to region titles as a head coach. He won in 2016 in his second year at Pelham and took Mitchell County to a title in 2010 in his second year of a three-year stint. Mitchell County's most recent region title came last year, in coach Deshon Brock's first season. Mitchell County has allowed 75 points this year, most of which came in its only loss, 43-6 to Brooks County in the season opener. Eagles QB James Thomas has passed for 959 yards, rushed for a team-leading 584 yards, and had a hand in 24 touchdowns. Pelham leads Class A in scoring (56.8 per game) and scoring defense (6.6). The Hornets have won all nine games by at least 41 points, so no player has been in games long enough to compile huge numbers. QB Kendrick Patterson leads the team in passing (733 yards and 15 TDs) and rushing (455 yards, 14 TDs on 48 carries). Senior LB Javoris Williams has 53 total tackles, 13 for losses.

Schley County at Marion County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, Buena Vista

Records, rankings: Schley County is 8-1 and No. 7 in Class A public; Marion County is 9-0 and No. 4.

Last meeting: Marion County won 28-7 on Aug. 17.

Things to know: This is the Region 4-A championship game, and it is a rematch of the teams' season opener on Aug. 17, when Schley County suffered its only loss. Marion County had 414 yards of offense (288 rushing, 126 passing) while holding Schley County to a season-low 225. Senior Travon Mathews, who ran for 133 yards in the first meeting, is Marion's leading rusher with 1,256 yards and 22 touchdowns on 117 carries (10.7 yards per carry). QB Trice McCannon has passed for 1,253 yards, rushed for 775 yards and had a hand in 17 touchdowns. Schley gets about 83 percent of its offense from a running game that averages 287.8 yards per game. Tra Sampson has run for 1,035 yards and 14 TDs on 165 carries. He went over the 1,000-yard mark with 94 on eight carries in a 45-0 victory over Pacelli last week. Zamon Ross has 769 yards and 12 TDs on 95 carries. The Wildcats attempt only about eight passes per game. Marion has won five region titles in its 13-year history, all coming between 2010 and 2015. Schley is seeking the first region title in its 19 seasons. Students from both counties once attended the now-closed Tri-County High.

Stockbridge at Jones County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Greyhound Field, Gray

Records, rankings: Stockbridge is 8-1 overall, 5-1 in Region 4-AAAAA and No. 6; Jones County is 8-1, 5-1 and No. 5.

Last meeting: Stockbridge won 27-17 in 2017.

Things to know: Dutchtown has beaten both teams and clinched the 4-AAAAA championship, so this game will determine the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. Stockbridge had won region titles the past four seasons. Jones County was the runner-up to the Tigers last season, and both advanced to the state quarterfinals. Although Stockbridge is averaging 342 yards and 34.6 points, the Tigers are known more for their defense, which is giving up just 11 points per game. DE Kerick Reese has 83 total tackles; DT Steven Esan has 60 tackles, 15 for losses, and three sacks; and DE/LB John Prince has 36 tackles, 10.5 for losses, and seven sacks. QB Jevon McDonald leads the offense with 935 yards passing and a team-best 735 yards rushing. Jones County is more the offensive-minded team, averaging 432 yards and 38.6 points, sixth-best in AAAAA. Hunter Costlow is 125-of-191 passing for 2,217 yards and 30 touchdowns. His top targets are Jontavis Robertson (45 receptions, 856 yards, 10 TDs) and Maleek Wooten (32-544-8). Semaj Ingram has run for 634 yards on 99 carries. The Greyhounds are giving up 15.9 points per game, third in the region behind Dutchtown (5.2) and Stockbridge.

Troup at Cartersville

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Weinman Stadium, Cartersville

Records, rankings: Troup is 9-0 overall, 5-0 in Region 5-AAAA and No. 3; Cartersville is 9-0, 5-0 and No. 5.

Last meeting: Cartersville won 52-13 in 2017.

Things to know: The winner will be the region champion. Cartersville has won 46 consecutive games that count in region standings and six straight region championships. Troup is seeking its first region title since 1987. Yet the game is basically a toss-up as the teams are tied for third in GHSF Daily's composite AAAA rankings of six polls. This might be billed as a battle of Troup's offense (averaging 40.4 points, third-best in AAAA) and Cartersville's defense (allowing 5.6 points, fewest in AAAA). Cartersville has four shutouts and held eight of nine opponents to 10 points or less. Troup has not been held to less than 20 in a game this season. QB Kobe Hudson, a junior committed to Auburn, has thrown for 2,467 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 772 yards and 11 touchdowns. Troup DE Andy Boykin, LB Joko Willis and DE King Mwikuta (Alabama) are major college recruits. For Cartersville, Tee Webb is the new quarterback in the post-Trevor Lawrence era. At 6-3, 175, he has more than a half-dozen Division I offers. He's 131-of-220 passing for 1,916 yards and 20 touchdowns. Marcus Gary has 715 yards rushing and 236 receiving with 13 touchdowns. LB Harrison Allen is the team leader with over 60 tackles.

Tucker at Stephenson

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, James R. Hallford Stadium, Clarkston

Records, rankings: Tucker is 7-2 overall, 7-0 in Region 4-AAAAAA and No. 3; Stephenson is 8-1, 7-0 and No. 8.

Last meeting: Tucker won 38-0 in 2017.

Things to know: For the second consecutive season, the winner of this game will be the 4-AAAAAA champion and the loser will be the runner-up. Tucker has won two straight region titles and 25 consecutive region games. Stephenson is seeking its first region title since 2015. The DeKalb County rivals enter the game with remarkably similar stats. Both teams have scored 276 points against region opponents and both average about 280 yards rushing (Stephenson 280.6, Tucker 277.2). Jevon Goff (89 carries, 668 yards, seven TDs) and Ryan Ingram (104-592-11) lead Stephenson, while Tucker's top rushers have been Tyler Hughey (74-762-9) and Donnie Harris (83-738-7). Tucker has a slight advantage in the passing game. Travon Ford is 45-of-74 for 785 of the team's 903 passing yards. Stephenson's Joseph Jackson is 38-of-65 for 715 yards. Stephenson has the edge defensively. The Jaguars have allowed 103 points (11.4) to Tucker's 201 (22.3), although 88 of the Tigers' points allowed came in blowout losses to powers Grayson and Buford in the first two games. The leading tacklers are Stephenson's Omari Terry and Tyler Brown (69 each) and Tucker's Lucius Chitty (68).

Union County at Rabun County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Frank Snyder Stadium, Tiger

Records, rankings: Union County is 9-0 overall, 6-0 in Region 8-AA and unranked; Rabun County is 8-1, 6-0 and No. 6.

Last meeting: Rabun County won 49-3 in 2015.

Things to know: The winner will be the region champion. Rabun County has won five straight region titles and 33 straight region games (three of those vs. Union County). Union County hasn't won a title since 1973. In leading Union County to its first 9-0 start, QB Pierson Allison has thrown for 2,474 yards (275 per game) and 20 touchdowns. He has rushed for 597 yards at 9.6 yards per carry. Sawyer Drake and Kyle Morlock each have more than 600 yards receiving and six TD receptions. Union County is scoring 44.6 points per game, but the real improvement has been the defense. The Panthers are allowing 10.4 points compared to 29.5 during a 4-6 finish in Class AAA in 2017. Chayton Schafer has made 12 tackles behind the line, intercepted three passed, blocked three kicks and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Rabun County leads AA in scoring (47.3 points per game). Freshman QB Gunner Stockton has thrown for 1,924 yards and 24 touchdowns. Brison Beck has rushed for 952 yards. FS/WR Austin Jones has 738 all-purpose yards and 30 solo tackles.

Veterans at Warner Robins

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, McConnell-Talbert Stadium, Warner Robins

Records, rankings: Veterans is 8-1 overall, 2-1 in Region 1-AAAAA and unranked; Warner Robins is 7-2, 2-1 and No. 3.

Last meeting: Warner Robins won 56-17 in 2017.

Things to know: Warner Robins can clinch the region title with a victory. Veterans can win with a victory only if Bainbridge (4-5, 2-1) loses to Thomas County Central (4-5, 0-3). That’s part of the fallout of Warner Robins’ reported forfeit this week of its Oct. 5 victory over Harris County, which the GHSA has not confirmed. Veterans could’ve won a three-way tiebreaker if Warner Robins was part of the tie, but that possibility apparently no longer exists. A win would assure Veterans of a home playoff game for the first time since 2013. After a 2-8 finish in 2017, Veterans is one of the state’s most improved teams under new head coach Milan Turner. The Warhawks average 284.0 yards rushing. Cyrus Zuell has rushed for 1,063 yards, including a career-high 260 against Thomas Central last week. Warner Robins comes to pass. Dylan Fromm has thrown for 2,842 yards (315.8 per game), second-most in any classification. Marcayll Jones has a state-leading 1,420 yards receiving. Warner Robins is 4-0 all-time against Veterans, the 8-year-old school located in Kathleen, about 8 miles south of Warner Robins in Houston County.

Ware County at Wayne County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Donaldson-Madray Field at Jaycee Stadium, Jesup

Records, rankings: Ware County is 7-2 overall, 3-0 in Region 2-AAAAA and No. 7; Wayne County is 9-0, 3-0 and No. 8.

Last meeting: Wayne County won 28-14 in 2017.

Things to know: The winner will be the region champion, as was the case in 2017, when Wayne broke a nine-game losing streak against Ware. M.J. Fuller rushed for 152 yards in that game. He's back. Fuller has run for 1,109 yards and 15 yards this season. Shamar Taylor has thrown for 1,203 yards despite missing time injured, so Wayne's passing potential is beyond those numbers. Ashby Cribb was a preseason all-state wide receiver who has had to fill in at quarterback. Ware starts a freshman quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, who is 70-of-123 passing for 985 yards and eight touchdowns. He has rushed for a team-leading 575 yards. His brother, junior Ladedric Castellanos, has rushed for 338 yards and leads the team with 11 tackles for losses as a strong safety. MLB Logan Braucht leads the team with 62 solo tackles. Both teams are better on defense and rank in the top 10 of Class AAAAA in points allowed. Ware is giving up 13.4 per game. Wayne is allowing 13.6.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.