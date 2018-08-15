0 The top teams in 6A high school football

Region 1 has dominated Class AAAAAA football in the state since the Georgia High School Association’s most recent reclassification dropped Valdosta and Lee County into the second-highest classification at the start of the 2016 season.

Both teams have taken their turns bringing home the state championship (Valdosta in 2016, and Lee County last year), but the other teams in the five-school region have made some noise, as well.

Coffee reached the championship game last year, losing 28-21 in overtime at Lee County in an all-Region 1 final. Northside-Warner Robins advanced to the semifinals in 2016 before bowing out with a 22-7 loss to eventual runner-up Tucker. Even Houston County, which has failed to make the playoffs either year since the reclassification, has made headlines. The Bears’ 2016 team, led by Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, was 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in early October but lost three of four in region play and missed out on the playoffs. They were the best team in the state that didn’t reach the postseason that year.

If the preseason polls are any indication, look for more of the same in 2018. Three Region 1 teams are ranked in the top four of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll (No. 1 Lee County, No. 2 Coffee and No. 4 Northside), and Valdosta’s not far behind at No. 7.

The Maxwell computer rankings list Lee County at No. 1, Coffee and No. 2, Valdosta at No. 4 and Northside at No. 5. Northside’s rating of 74.47 is better than six of Maxwell’s eight projected AAAAAA region champions. Houston County, which Maxwell projects will not make the playoffs, is ranked No. 13.

So, which other teams have a chance to break Region 1’s hold on Class AAAAAA? Here are five of the top candidates:

*Tucker: The Tigers, ranked No. 3 by the AJC, are lacking their usual stockpile of high-profile recruits, but expectations remain high for a program that reached the semifinals seven of the past 11 years. Defensive end Derrick McLendon (committed to Florida State) and cornerback Isaiah Dunson (junior with 10 offers) will be forces. Tucker will be tested early, opening the season against Class AAAAA No. 2 Buford and Class AAAAAAA No. 1 Grayson.

*Mays: The Raiders, ranked No. 5, graduated 38 seniors and lost 14 starters from a team that went 11-2 and reached the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. Returning quarterback Jahquez Evans passed for 994 yards in an injury-shortened season, and running back Tyree Nelson ran for 1,000 yards as a sophomore. All-region cornerback Montileco Evans anchors the defense.

*Allatoona: The sixth-ranked Buccaneers are just 15-10 since winning a state title in 2015, but they appear poised to be a contender again after reaching the quarterfinals last season. They return seven starters on offense, including junior quarterback Dante Marshall, who passed for 1,260 yards. Only three defensive starters return from a defense that allowed a Region 6-best 14.2 points per game.

*Glynn Academy: The Red Terrors, ranked No. 8, have been among the best teams in the classification in coach Rocky Hidalgo’s four seasons, posting a 41-13 record and reaching at least the quarterfinals each year. Glynn must replace eight starters on offense, including quarterback Randon Jernigan, but five starters return from a defense that allowed a Region 2-best 19.4 points per game.

*Stephenson: The ninth-ranked Jaguars, seeking their 19th consecutive playoff berth, hope the return of top rushers Deandre Jackson (813 yards last season) and Jevon Goff (459) will help them improve upon a scoring average of 20.5, their lowest in 13 years. Linebacker Tra Wilkins, a transfer from Lithonia, should help a defense looking to replace eight of its top nine tacklers from 2017.

