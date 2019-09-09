Teams with regular-season winning streaks of at least 30 games

Cartersville won its 50th consecutive regular-season game on Friday against Luella. That's eight wins from the state record held by Camden County. The next-longest active streak belongs to Athens Academy (22). Here are the schools that have won 30 consecutive regular-season games with the season in which their streaks ended.
58 - Camden County (2006)
56 - Macon County (1997)
53 - Lincoln County (1980)
50 - Cartersville (active)
49 - Calhoun (2013)
49 - Buford (2009)
47 - Hart County (2001)
47 - Southeast Bulloch (1975)
46 - Valdosta (1972)
44 - Avondale (1967)
43 - Valdosta (1985)
42 - Stockbridge (2018)
41 - Marist (2001)
40 - Marist (1992)
40 - McEachern (1989)
40 - Thomson (1970)
40 - Manchester (1968)
40 - West Point (1951)
39 - Northside-W.R. (2013)
39 - Sandy Creek (2012)
36 - Northside-W.R. (2008)
36 - Lincoln County (1991)
36 - Valdosta (1989)
35 - Prince Avenue (2018)
35 - Screven County (2003)
34 - Benedictine (2018)
34 - ECI (2009)
34 - Mitchell County (1992)
33 - Carrollton (2006)
33 - Marietta (1992)
32 - Statesboro (2006)
32 - Buford (2004)
32 - Parkview (2003)
31 - Tucker (1996)
31 - Valdosta (1993)
31 - Manchester (1986)
31 - Warner Robins (1982)
31 - Valdosta (1963)
31 - Gainesville (1926)
30 - Tucker (2006)
30 - Shaw (2001)
30 - Benedictine (1982)
