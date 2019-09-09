  • Teams with regular-season winning streaks of at least 30 games

    Cartersville won its 50th consecutive regular-season game on Friday against Luella. That's eight wins from the state record held by Camden County. The next-longest active streak belongs to Athens Academy (22). Here are the schools that have won 30 consecutive regular-season games with the season in which their streaks ended.

    58 - Camden County (2006) 

    56 - Macon County (1997) 

    53 - Lincoln County (1980) 

    50 - Cartersville (active) 

    49 - Calhoun (2013) 

    49 - Buford (2009) 

    47 - Hart County (2001) 

    47 - Southeast Bulloch (1975) 

    46 - Valdosta (1972) 

    44 - Avondale (1967) 

    43 - Valdosta (1985) 

    42 - Stockbridge (2018) 

    41 - Marist (2001) 

    40 - Marist (1992) 

    40 - McEachern (1989) 

    40 - Thomson (1970) 

    40 - Manchester (1968) 

    40 - West Point (1951) 

    39 - Northside-W.R. (2013) 

    39 - Sandy Creek (2012) 

    36 - Northside-W.R. (2008) 

    36 - Lincoln County (1991) 

    36 - Valdosta (1989) 

    35 - Prince Avenue (2018) 

    35 - Screven County (2003) 

    34 - Benedictine (2018) 

    34 - ECI (2009) 

    34 - Mitchell County (1992) 

    33 - Carrollton (2006) 

    33 - Marietta (1992) 

    32 - Statesboro (2006) 

    32 - Buford (2004) 

    32 - Parkview (2003) 

    31 - Tucker (1996) 

    31 - Valdosta (1993) 

    31 - Manchester (1986) 

    31 - Warner Robins (1982) 

    31 - Valdosta (1963) 

    31 - Gainesville (1926) 

    30 - Tucker (2006) 

    30 - Shaw (2001) 

    30 - Benedictine (1982) 

