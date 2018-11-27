  • Teams with most consecutive trips to the semifinals

    Buford's state-record streak of 11 consecutive semifinal appearances was ended last week when Bainbridge scored a 23-20 upset victory over the Wolves in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Eagle's Landing Christian entered the semis for the eighth straight season, the most ever for a Class A school, and Prince Avenue Christian, Clinch County and Cedar Grove moved up the list with their fourth straight semifinal appearances.

    11 - Buford (2007-17) 

    10 - Carrollton (1959-68) 

    8 - Eagle’s Landing Christian (2011-18) 

    7 - Colquitt County (2009-15) 

    6 - Decatur (1948-53) 

    6 - Lincoln County (1982-87) 

    6 - Monticello (1962-67) 

    5 - Buford (2000-04) 

    5 - Calhoun (2008-12) 

    5 - Dalton (1975-79) 

    5 - Palmetto (1981-85) 

    5 - Rossville (1958-62) 

    5 - Thomasville (1955-59) 

    4 - Carrollton (1971-74) 

    4 - Cedar Grove (2015-18) 

    4 - Charlton County (2003-06) 

    4 - Clinch County (2001-04) 

    4 - Clinch County (2015-18) 

    4 - Davis (1962-65) 

    4 - Greater Atlanta Christian (2014-17) 

    4 - Lincoln County (1974-77) 

    4 - Lincoln County (1997-00) 

    4 - Lincoln County (2003-06) 

    4 - Lincolnton (1960-63) 

    4 - Manchester (1994-97) 

    4 - Northside-Atlanta (1954-57) 

    4 - Prince Avenue (2015-18) 

    4 - Richmond Academy (1959-62) 

    4 - Rockmart (1954-57) 

    4 - Valdosta (1950-53) 

    4 - Valdosta (1968-71) 

    4 - Washington-Wilkes (1966-69) 

    4 - West Rome (1982-85) 

