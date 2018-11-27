Teams with most consecutive trips to the semifinals

Buford's state-record streak of 11 consecutive semifinal appearances was ended last week when Bainbridge scored a 23-20 upset victory over the Wolves in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Eagle's Landing Christian entered the semis for the eighth straight season, the most ever for a Class A school, and Prince Avenue Christian, Clinch County and Cedar Grove moved up the list with their fourth straight semifinal appearances.
11 - Buford (2007-17)
10 - Carrollton (1959-68)
8 - Eagle’s Landing Christian (2011-18)
7 - Colquitt County (2009-15)
6 - Decatur (1948-53)
6 - Lincoln County (1982-87)
6 - Monticello (1962-67)
5 - Buford (2000-04)
5 - Calhoun (2008-12)
5 - Dalton (1975-79)
5 - Palmetto (1981-85)
5 - Rossville (1958-62)
5 - Thomasville (1955-59)
4 - Carrollton (1971-74)
4 - Cedar Grove (2015-18)
4 - Charlton County (2003-06)
4 - Clinch County (2001-04)
4 - Clinch County (2015-18)
4 - Davis (1962-65)
4 - Greater Atlanta Christian (2014-17)
4 - Lincoln County (1974-77)
4 - Lincoln County (1997-00)
4 - Lincoln County (2003-06)
4 - Lincolnton (1960-63)
4 - Manchester (1994-97)
4 - Northside-Atlanta (1954-57)
4 - Prince Avenue (2015-18)
4 - Richmond Academy (1959-62)
4 - Rockmart (1954-57)
4 - Valdosta (1950-53)
4 - Valdosta (1968-71)
4 - Washington-Wilkes (1966-69)
4 - West Rome (1982-85)
Sources: GHSFHA and Loren Maxwell
