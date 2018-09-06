Pelham on Friday became the first team since West Hall in 2014 to shut out its first three opponents. The feat is increasingly rare with today's high-scoring offenses. It has happened only seven times this decade, and four of those took place in 2010. In the 1960s, there were 72 teams that did it, including 12 in 1967 alone, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. The last teams to shut out their first four opponents were LaGrange and Tucker in 2007. Here are teams that have opened with three consecutive shutouts since 1990.
2018 Pelham
2014 West Hall
2011 Morgan County
2010 Butler
2010 Cairo
2010 Carver-Columbus
2010 King's Ridge Christian
2009 Fitzgerald
2009 Lakeside-Evans
2008 Coffee
2008 Lincoln County
2008 Monroe
2007 LaGrange (5)
2007 Tucker (5)
2007 Blessed Trinity
2007 Chamblee
2007 North Hall
2007 Tattnall County
2005 Dublin (8)
2005 Flowery Branch (4)
2005 Statesboro (4)
2003 Buford (4)
2003 Northeast
2003 Shaw
2002 Northeast (4)
2002 Twiggs County (4)
2002 LaGrange
2001 Laney
2001 Thomson
1999 Brunswick (4)
1997 Macon County
1996 Calhoun
1995 Lowndes (6)
1995 Greater Atlanta Christian
1995 Jefferson County
1995 Troup
1994 Macon County
1994 Putnam County
1993 Richmond Hill
1992 Woodward Academy
1991 Cedar Grove
1991 Emanuel County Institute
1990 Macon County (5)
