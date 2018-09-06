  • Teams that have opened seasons with three consecutive shutouts

    Pelham on Friday became the first team since West Hall in 2014 to shut out its first three opponents. The feat is increasingly rare with today's high-scoring offenses. It has happened only seven times this decade, and four of those took place in 2010. In the 1960s, there were 72 teams that did it, including 12 in 1967 alone, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. The last teams to shut out their first four opponents were LaGrange and Tucker in 2007. Here are teams that have opened with three consecutive shutouts since 1990.

    2018 Pelham 

    2014 West Hall 

    2011 Morgan County 

    2010 Butler 

    2010 Cairo 

    2010 Carver-Columbus 

    2010 King's Ridge Christian 

    2009 Fitzgerald 

    2009 Lakeside-Evans 

    2008 Coffee 

    2008 Lincoln County 

    2008 Monroe 

    2007 LaGrange (5) 

    2007 Tucker (5) 

    2007 Blessed Trinity 

    2007 Chamblee 

    2007 North Hall 

    2007 Tattnall County 

    2005 Dublin (8) 

    2005 Flowery Branch (4) 

    2005 Statesboro (4) 

    2003 Buford (4) 

    2003 Northeast 

    2003 Shaw 

    2002 Northeast (4) 

    2002 Twiggs County (4) 

    2002 LaGrange 

    2001 Laney 

    2001 Thomson 

    1999 Brunswick (4) 

    1997 Macon County 

    1996 Calhoun 

    1995 Lowndes (6) 

    1995 Greater Atlanta Christian 

    1995 Jefferson County 

    1995 Troup 

    1994 Macon County 

    1994 Putnam County 

    1993 Richmond Hill 

    1992 Woodward Academy 

    1991 Cedar Grove 

    1991 Emanuel County Institute 

    1990 Macon County (5) 

