Teams that can clinch region titles by winning this week

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Thirty teams can clinch region titles this week with victories. More teams have opportunities to clinch, but these are the ones that don't need help. In four regions, there are two teams that can clinch. They're playing each other Friday with region titles on the line. 

    Class AAAAAAA 

    1 - Colquitt County, Lowndes 

    2 - Westlake 

    3 - McEachern 

    7 - Parkview 

    8 - Grayson 

    Class AAAAAA 

    3 - Evans 

    5 - Mays 

    6 - Harrison 

    7 - Johns Creek, Alpharetta 

    8 - Dacula 

    Class AAAAA 

    4 - Jones County 

    6 - Riverwood 

    Class AAAA 

    3 - Thomson 

    4 - Woodward Academy 

    7 - Blessed Trinity, Marist 

    8 - North Oconee, Oconee Co. 

    Class AAA 

    1 - Cook, Crisp County 

    2 - Appling County 

    4 - Jackson 

    6 - North Murray 

    Class AA 

    2 - Swainsboro 

    4 - Jefferson County 

    6 - Hapeville Charter 

    Class A 

    2 - Irwin County 

    5 - Holy Innocents' 

