Teams that can clinch region titles by winning this week

Thirty teams can clinch region titles this week with victories. More teams have opportunities to clinch, but these are the ones that don't need help. In four regions, there are two teams that can clinch. They're playing each other Friday with region titles on the line.
Class AAAAAAA
1 - Colquitt County, Lowndes
2 - Westlake
3 - McEachern
7 - Parkview
8 - Grayson
Class AAAAAA
3 - Evans
5 - Mays
6 - Harrison
7 - Johns Creek, Alpharetta
8 - Dacula
Class AAAAA
4 - Jones County
6 - Riverwood
Class AAAA
3 - Thomson
4 - Woodward Academy
7 - Blessed Trinity, Marist
8 - North Oconee, Oconee Co.
Class AAA
1 - Cook, Crisp County
2 - Appling County
4 - Jackson
6 - North Murray
Class AA
2 - Swainsboro
4 - Jefferson County
6 - Hapeville Charter
Class A
2 - Irwin County
5 - Holy Innocents'
