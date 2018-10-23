0 Surprising results from high school football this week

1. Salem 22, Woodward Academy 14: Salem moved into sole possession of second place in 4-AAAA with a win over the four-time defending region champ, which was a 16-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Salem hasn't hosted a playoff game since 2007. Woodward, likely to finish in third place, hasn't been on the road in the first round since 2012.

2. Heard County 13, Callaway 10: Heard County, ranked as high as No. 2 this season until falling out of the top 10 after a 1-2 start, is back in at No. 3 after beating the team ranked No. 2 last week. The Braves can win their second straight region title by beating Lamar County and fifth-ranked Bremen in their final two games. Callaway was an 18-point favorite.

3. Greene County 36, Aquinas 28: Greene County clinched first place in Region 7-A Div. B with a victory against an Aquinas team that won the subregion three of the past four years and was a 10-point favorite. Greene County will face Tattnall Square on Nov. 2 in the Region 7-A championship game. Greene County hasn't won a region title since 2005.

4. Baldwin 30, Burke County 7: Baldwin started the year 0-5 (against teams with a combined record of 33-8), but it will go into the playoffs as a No. 1 seed. The Braves clinched the Region 3-AAAA championship with the win against Burke, which was ranked No. 9 last week and came in as an eight-point favorite. This is Baldwin's first region title since 2009.

5. Roswell 32, Walton 31: Roswell is in the driver's seat in 4-AAAAAAA after getting a late two-point conversion to upset then-No. 2 Walton, which was a 15-point favorite. The Hornets can clinch the region title with a win against Woodstock this week. Walton's loss leaves just three unbeaten teams in the highest class - Colquitt County, Parkview and Hillgrove.

Worth noting: Denmark's chances of making the playoffs in its first year of existence got a boost with a 28-27 victory over White County. Barring an upset, the Danes are likely to finish in a tie for fourth place in 7-AAAA with White County and West Hall. ... Gainesville ended the second-longest losing streak (nine games) in school history and picked up the first victory of coach Heath Webb's tenure with a 20-7 win over 11-point favorite Winder-Barrow, the team Webb coached for the past four seasons. ... Harris County (3-6, 1-2) kept its playoff hopes alive in 1-AAAAA with a 31-15 victory over Thomas County Central, which was a 14-point favorite. Thomas County (5-3, 0-2), currently in last place in the five-team region, has missed the playoffs just once since 1990. ... Northview controls its playoff fate after a 28-26 win over 19-point favorite Alpharetta that likely ended the Raiders' hopes of repeating as 7-AAAAAA champs. Northview can clinch the third playoff berth in school history by beating Pope this week ... Swainsboro ended a six-game losing streak against five-point favorite Vidalia with a 15-8 victory that left the Tigers alone in first place in 2-AA. Swainsboro can clinch its first region title since 2010 with a win in either of its final two games.

