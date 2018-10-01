0 Surprising results from high school football this week

1. Apalachee 7, Winder-Barrow 6: Apalachee broke a 20-game losing streak in region games with an overtime victory in its 8-AAAAAA opener against a Winder-Barrow team that was projected as a 17-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Apalachee (3-3, 1-0) threw a 26-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal and kicked the extra point for the win.

2. Claxton 32, Savannah Country Day 10: Claxton ended an eight-game losing streak against ranked opponents and recorded its most-lopsided victory in 58 all-time meetings against top-10 teams. Savannah Country Day was No. 7 in the Class A private-school rankings last week but fell out of the top 10 with the loss. Claxton's 4-1 start is its best since 2014.

3. Shaw 30, Hardaway 28: Shaw moved into fourth place in nine-team Region 1-AAAA with a victory over Hardaway, which was an 18-point favorite. The Raiders (3-2, 2-2) were 2-18 overall and 0-14 in region games over the past two seasons. Hardaway (3-3, 1-3), coming off a win over then-first place Americus-Sumter, fell into seventh place.

4. Crisp County 42, Thomasville 38: Crisp County won for just the second time in 23 meetings with seven-point favorite Thomasville. It was Crisp's fourth win in its last seven games against ranked opponents after losing its previous 17 such matchups. Thomasville (AA No. 3) was the highest-ranked team in any class to lose to an unranked team in Week 7.

5. Cedar Shoals 17, Clarke Central 7: Cedar Shoals ended a 10-game losing streak against Athens rival Clarke Central, which was projected as a 12-point favorite. Cedar Shoals trailed 7-0 late in the third quarter but rallied with the help of four second-half interceptions (and five total turnovers). The Jaguars' 4-2 record is their best after six games since 2008.

Worth noting: Baconton Charter, a six-point favorite, beat Randolph-Clay 50-8 in Region 1-A. The 50 points were the most ever scored by the Blazers in a region game and the second-most in any game in the program's nine-year history. Baconton is 2-3. ... Cherokee, which went 0-10 last year (0-5 in 4-AAAAAAA), improved to 3-3 overall with a 17-15 victory over 13-point favorite Etowah in the teams' region opener. Cherokee, a region runner-up in 2016, lost to Etowah 41-10 last year. ... Richmond Academy is 6-0 for the first time since 1969 after a 20-14 victory over Greenbrier, which was a 19-point underdog. The Musketeers' 6-0 start 49 years ago was aided when a 24-7 loss to Laney was later overturned by forfeit. ... Starr's Mill has recovered from a 1-3 start in non-region play and is now tied with Riverdale for first place in 3-AAAAA after a 38-6 victory over Griffin, a 10-point favorite. It was the most-lopsided game in four meetings between the teams. ... Washington, a 25-point favorite, beat McNair 70-13 and scored its most points in a game since a 79-0 win over Anniston, Ala., in 1937, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. Washington is 5-2 after an 0-2 start.

