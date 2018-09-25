0 Surprising results from high school football this week

1. Warren County 28, Lincoln County 21: Warren County ended a 43-game losing streak against Lincoln County, the longest streak by a team against one opponent in state history. It was the Screaming Devils' first win in the series since 1971, the season before Larry Campbell became Lincoln's head coach. Lincoln County is 0-2 in Region 7-A Div. B, its worst start in region play since 1972. Lincoln was projected as a 29-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings.

2. Hancock Central 28, Washington-Wilkes 20: Hancock Central outscored seven-point favorite Washington-Wilkes 16-0 in the fourth quarter and beat the Tigers for the first time since 1980, ending a 27-game losing streak in the series. Hancock Central has never won a subregion or region title in its 59-year history but currently leads in Region 7-A Div. B.

3. Cartersville 21, Cedartown 20: Cartersville, a 30-point favorite, trailed 20-14 in the fourth quarter but scored the game-winning touchdown with about eight minutes remaining in the teams' 5-AAAA opener to extend its regular-season winning streak to 43. It was the closest game of the streak and one of only three to be decided by less than 14 points.

4. Wheeler 37, Roswell 36: Wheeler is 5-0 and ranked for the first time since 1993 after beating a Roswell team that was a 17-point favorite and coming off a 22-20 upset of then-No. 3 Milton that had moved the Hornets into the top 10 (they dropped out this week). Wheeler begins Region 2-AAAAAAA play on Oct. 5 and is seeking its first region title since 2006.

5. Schley County 23, Dooly County 6: Schley County is in first place in Region 4-A Div. B after beating 11-point favorite Dooly County (No. 10 in Class A public last week). It was Schley's second consecutive victory against a top-10 team after losing its first 28 such games. Schley County was the only unranked Class A team to beat a ranked opponent in Week 6.

Worth noting: Bacon County, which was 0-4 in non-region games, opened the 2-AA portion of the schedule with 24-17 victory over Jeff Davis, which was 4-0 in non-region games. Bacon County, an 11-point underdog, has won eight straight in the series. ... Flowery Branch is 4-0 for the first time since 2011 after beating Gainesville 28-19, winning at the Red Elephants' Bobby Gruhn Field for the first time since 2007. Gainesville, a 17-point underdog, is 0-5 for the first time in program history. ... Mount de Sales, a four-point underdog, ended a seven-game losing streak against cross-town Macon rival Stratford Academy with a 21-20 victory. The Cavaliers are 5-0 for the first time since 2011 (and first time since rejoining the GHSA in 2013). Stratford is 1-4. ... Mountain View, a 24-point favorite, beat Peachtree Ridge 26-3 and tied a school record with its fourth consecutive win. Peachtree Ridge is 0-5 for the first time since 2004, its second year of football and first playing a 10-game schedule. ... North Cobb Christian, a nine-point favorite, is 5-0 for the first time in program history after a 19-14 win over Bowdon. The Eagles, who began their program in 2007 but did not play a region schedule until 2016, are in first place in 6-A Div. A.

