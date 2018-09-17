Surprising high school football results: Private-school stuns No. 3 ranked team

1. Christian Heritage 30, Mount Zion (Carroll) 22: Christian Heritage, which played its first football game in 2010, is 4-0 for the first time after knocking off a Mount Zion team that was ranked No. 3 in the Class A public-school division and projected as a 24-point by the computer Maxwell Ratings. The Lions, 3-17 over the past two seasons, had never beaten a ranked team in nine previous tries.

2. North Cobb Christian 28, Trion 7: North Cobb Christian is 4-0 for the first time in program history and picked up its first-ever victory against a ranked team when it beat 13-point favorite Trion, the No. 8 Class A public school last week. It was the Eagles' first victory against a ranked opponent in four all-time games. The Eagles are 26-76 in their 12 seasons.

3. Coahulla Creek 35, Murray County 7: Coahulla Creek broke a 27-game losing streak that was the longest active streak in the state. The Colts, who were 12-point underdogs, won for the first time since beating Gordon Central on Oct. 9, 2015. Coahulla Creek, a seventh-year program, is just 7-57 in its history and has never won more than two games in a season.

4. East Paulding 33, Kell 31: Kell fell to 0-2 in region play for the first time since 2009 with this loss to 17-point underdog East Paulding (1-2). The loss leaves Kell, which still must play fourth-ranked Carrollton, little margin for error as it attempts to reach the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season. The Longhorns are tied for seventh place in nine-team 7-AAAAA.

5. Johnson (Gainesville) 58, Cross Keys 0: Johnson's expected victory (it was a 41-point favorite) gave the Knights four wins for just the third time in 14 seasons and a 4-1 start for the first time since 2003. Johnson entered the season on a 24-game losing streak. The Knights face their biggest test in their next game on Sept. 28 at Buford, which won 70-0 last year.

Worth noting: Montgomery County (2-2) broke an 11-game losing streak in the series against Claxton with a 41-0 victory. Claxton, which came in 3-0 and was No. 13 last week in the Class A public-school Composite Rankings, was a 19-point favorite. ... St. Pius, an 11-point underdog, beat Marist 17-0 to end a three-game losing streak in the series. Marist was shut out at home for the first time since 2001 (Tucker) and by St. Pius for the first time since 1969. Marist leads the series 33-18-3. ... Tucker made a two-point conversion in overtime to beat 34-point underdog Mundy's Mill 36-35. A Tucker loss would've been the school's first as a ranked team against an unranked opponent in the regular season since 2006 (St. Pius). ... Upson-Lee, an 18-point underdog, beat Griffin 21-7 to end a seven-game losing streak in the series and pick up just its third victory in 19 all-time meetings. Upson-Lee has won three of four games since a 31-0 loss to Veterans in the opener. ... Wheeler is 4-0 for the first time since 1993 after beating one-point underdog Lassiter 35-10. It was the Wildcats' third consecutive victory against Lassiter (1-3) after losing 14 of the previous 15 games in a series that is tied 15-15-1.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.