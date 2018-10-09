0 Surprising high school football results

1. Forsyth Central 24, North Forsyth 20: Forsyth Central improved to 5-1, its best start since the 1997 team won its first nine games of the season, by winning its Region 5-AAAAAAA opener against North Forsyth, which was projected as a 15-point favorite by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Forsyth Central went 0-10 last season and lost to North Forsyth 58-0.

2. Newnan 38, Wheeler 36: Wheeler's 5-0 start was the school's best since 1993, but the Wildcats' bid to reach 6-0 was stopped by a Newnan team that came in 2-3 and was a 14-point underdog. Newnan built an early 17-0 lead, but the victory wasn't secured until Wheeler fumbled with 1:25 left. The game was the teams' Region 2-AAAAAAA opener.

3. Greater Atlanta Christian 23, Dawson County 20: GAC came in as a 13-point favorite but settled for a three-point victory that extended its winning streak in region games to 29. It was the closest game during GAC's streak and one of only three to be decided by fewer than 20 points. Dawson County had been 6-0, the best start in the program's history.

4. Allatoona 23, Harrison 7: Allatoona picked up its first win in three all-time meetings with Harrison and knocked the then-No. 3 Hoyas out of first place in Region 6. Defending region champ Harrison was a seven-point favorite. Allatoona has won four straight games since an 0-2 start and is tied with the Hoyas for second place, a half-game behind Creekview.

5. Greenbrier 21, Heritage (Conyers) 10: Greenbrier went 5-0 in non-region games in each of the past two seasons, only to go 1-4 in 3-AAAAAA and miss the playoffs both times. This year, it's taking a new approach. After starting the season 0-5 against a tougher schedule, the Wolfpack opened region play with a victory over Heritage, a 16-point favorite.

Worth noting: Baldwin ended Richmond Academy's hopes for its first 10-0 regular season since 1960 when it beat the Musketeers 28-21 in the teams' 3-AAAA opener. Baldwin has won two straight after an 0-5 start. Richmond Academy fell to 6-1. ... Bradwell Institute, which went 0-4 in region play and missed the playoffs last year after opening the season 6-0, got off to a better start in Region 2-AAAAAA with a 27-8 victory over Effingham County, which was 4-2 and a 12-point favorite. ... Douglas County took over sole possession of Region 5-AAAAAA with a 23-8 victory over two-point favorite Mays, which was ranked No. 9 last week. Mays had won 19 straight region games and is the two-time defending region champ. ... Fannin County remained unbeaten in 7-AAA with a 59-36 victory over East Hall, which was a 16-point favorite despite its 1-5 record. Fannin County, which last made the playoffs in 2010, and GAC are the only unbeaten teams in region play. ... Southeast Bulloch is 6-0 for the first time since 1993 after its 9-8 win over Jenkins, which was a four-point favorite. The Yellow Jackets are tied for first place in Region 3-AAA with No. 7-ranked Benedictine. Jenkins won the region in 2017.

