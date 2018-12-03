Several more high school football head coaches resign

Head coaches at Shiloh, Alcovy, Josey have resigned.
Shiloh's Ryan Andrews was 8-32 in four seasons. Shiloh, a Gwinnett County school, hasn't had a winning season since 2003. Andrews previously had been a head coach at Banneker and assistant at Marietta.
Alcovy's Chris Edgar was 9-21 over three seasons at a program that was 1-19 in the two seasons before he arrived. Alcovy, a Newton County school, has won only one region game over the past five seasons. Edgar has been at the school in some coaching capacity since it opened in 2006.
Josey, of Augusta, was 0-10 in one season under interim coach Marcus Jackson, the athletics director and offensive coordinator who took the job in mid-July after head coach Raleigh Roundtree was forced out amid professional misconduct allegations.
