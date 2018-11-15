Rain forces playoff venue changes for 3 high school playoff games

ATLANTA - Three high school football games have been moved to other stadiums Friday night because of heavy rainfall and saturated fields.
RELATED: See the 2nd round schedule
Those are Burke County at Eastside (moved to Social Circle High School), Trinity Christian at Eagle’s Landing Christian (moved to Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta) and Brookstone at North Cobb Christian (moved to Harrison High School).
The new venues have artificial-turf fields that drain well.
‘’Our field is awesome but has not handled the rain well,’’ ELCA head coach Jonathan Gess said. He sent a letter to supporters. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause your family, but the safety of all players on both teams is of utmost importance.’’
Due to safety concerns after heavy rains all week, we are moving Friday’s home @OfficialGHSA state playoff game vs. @football_tcs to Lakewood Stadium. Game time is at 7:30 pm & gates open @ 6:30 pm. The home side entrance is @ 70 Claire Dr S.E., Atl, GA 30315. @ELCAFootball pic.twitter.com/2P7NSGkW2z— ELCA ATHLETICS (@ELCAAthletics) November 15, 2018
North Cobb Christian’s game is the first ever for the school in the playoffs. Harrison High is about 7.5 miles south of North Cobb Christian.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}