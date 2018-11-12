Prominent high school football coach steps down

Willie Cannon, who led Hughes to region titles in 2012 and 2013, has stepped down, bringing to eight the number of reported head-coaching resignations in the offseason.
Scott Wilkins of East Jackson and Donnie Revell of South Effingham also have resigned in recent days.
Cannon started Hughes' program in 2009. His record in 10 seasons was 60-49. The 2018 team went 4-6 and failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Cannon will remain as the Fulton County school's athletics director.
Wilkins was 2-17 in two seasons at East Jackson, a program that hasn't had a winning season since 2009. Wilkins' career record, compiled mostly at Cedar Shoals, is 110-85-1.
Revell, who just completed his 10th season at South Effingham, took the Mustangs to the Class AAAA quarterfinals in 2012 but was 4-28 the past three seasons.
Reported job openings, with former coach in parentheses:
East Jackson (Scott Wilkins)
Fayette County (Mike Davis)
Gilmer (Casey Wingard)
Hughes (Willie Cannon)
Lassiter (Jep Irwin)
Newton (Terrance Banks)
Pacelli (Mark LeGree)
South Effingham (Donnie Revell)
