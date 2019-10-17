  • Playoff teams in 2018 that might not make it back this year

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    The playoffs will have 240 qualifiers, and it's inevitable that many teams that made it in 2018 won't repeat their successes in 2018. It's not over yet, but here are the 44 teams that the computer Maxwell Ratings give less than a 50-50 chance of returning to the playoffs this fall. The most striking is Northside of Warner Robins, which has made the playoffs each year since 1991 but finds itself in unforgiving Region 1-AAAAAA, whose schools have won four state titles in the past five seasons, including Northside in 2014.

    Class AAAAAAA 

    33.2% - South Gwinnett 

    24.3% - Tift County 

    8.6% - Forsyth Central 

    Class AAAAAA 

    49.7% - Douglas County 

    42.0% - Northside (W. Robins) 

    21.7% - Effingham County 

    18.3% - Habersham Central 

    7.1% - Sequoyah 

    4.4% - Greenbrier 

    0.1% - Mundy's Mill 

    0.0% - Centennial 

    0.0% - Northgate 

    Class AAAAA 

    45.0% - Banneker 

    40.2% - New Hampstead 

    18.1% - Miller Grove 

    0.0% - Locust Grove 

    0.0% - East Paulding 

    Class AAAA 

    48.7% - Stephens County 

    47.5% - Cedartown 

    23.9% - Hardaway 

    20.4% - Upson-Lee 

    9.5% - White County 

    4.0% - Salem 

    0.2% - Columbus 

    Class AAA 

    49.1% - Southeast Bulloch 

    43.6% - Pike County 

    21.1% - Tattnall County 

    13.8% - Windsor Forest 

    11.2% - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 

    0.0% - Ringgold 

    Class AA 

    33.7% - Coosa 

    21.4% - Northeast 

    12.1% - Monticello 

    8.0% - Washington 

    4.9% - Spencer 

    Class A 

    48.2% - Brookstone 

    28.4% - Tattnall Square 

    23.0% - Charlton County 

    14.3% - Hancock Central 

    6.3% - Taylor County 

    3.1% - Mount Zion (Carroll) 

    2.4% - Macon County 

    0.3% - Dooly County 

    0.1% - Greene County 

