Playoff teams in 2018 that might not make it back this year

The playoffs will have 240 qualifiers, and it's inevitable that many teams that made it in 2018 won't repeat their successes in 2018. It's not over yet, but here are the 44 teams that the computer Maxwell Ratings give less than a 50-50 chance of returning to the playoffs this fall. The most striking is Northside of Warner Robins, which has made the playoffs each year since 1991 but finds itself in unforgiving Region 1-AAAAAA, whose schools have won four state titles in the past five seasons, including Northside in 2014.
Class AAAAAAA
33.2% - South Gwinnett
24.3% - Tift County
8.6% - Forsyth Central
Class AAAAAA
49.7% - Douglas County
42.0% - Northside (W. Robins)
21.7% - Effingham County
18.3% - Habersham Central
7.1% - Sequoyah
4.4% - Greenbrier
0.1% - Mundy's Mill
0.0% - Centennial
0.0% - Northgate
Class AAAAA
45.0% - Banneker
40.2% - New Hampstead
18.1% - Miller Grove
0.0% - Locust Grove
0.0% - East Paulding
Class AAAA
48.7% - Stephens County
47.5% - Cedartown
23.9% - Hardaway
20.4% - Upson-Lee
9.5% - White County
4.0% - Salem
0.2% - Columbus
Class AAA
49.1% - Southeast Bulloch
43.6% - Pike County
21.1% - Tattnall County
13.8% - Windsor Forest
11.2% - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
0.0% - Ringgold
Class AA
33.7% - Coosa
21.4% - Northeast
12.1% - Monticello
8.0% - Washington
4.9% - Spencer
Class A
48.2% - Brookstone
28.4% - Tattnall Square
23.0% - Charlton County
14.3% - Hancock Central
6.3% - Taylor County
3.1% - Mount Zion (Carroll)
2.4% - Macon County
0.3% - Dooly County
0.1% - Greene County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}