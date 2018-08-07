0 OL talent pool deep in Gwinnett County

GHSF Daily is publishing its 10 best at each position over the first nine issues. The players' status as recruits is a factor, but the choices are made largely on their production as high school players. The series continues today with offensive linemen.

Note that five are from Gwinnett County, and they're committed to some pretty prominent schools - Auburn (Jakai Clark), Michigan (Myles Hinton), Ohio State (Harry Miller), Tennessee (Wanya Morris) and Florida (Riley Simonds).

*Jakai Clark, Grayson (6-2, 300): Clark was the only junior offensive lineman to make the AJC's first-team all-state in Class AAAAAAA last season and was the most advanced lineman (the only all-Gwinnett County) on a powerful Grayson unit last season. He's the only high school center on our list. Clark is a three-star recruit who is committed to Auburn.

*Dominick D'Antonio, Etowah (6-4, 280): D'Antonio made first-team all-Region 4-AAAAAAA last season - his first year playing football. He is committed to Northwestern.

*Jeremy James, North Forsyth (6-5, 315): James was the only junior offensive lineman to make first-team all-Region 5-AAAAAAA last season. He's a three-star recruit who is committed to Ole Miss, which has garnered commitments from three Georgia offensive linemen. Buford's Carter Colquitt and Reece McIntyre are the others.

*Myles Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian (6-6, 305): Hinton is the consensus No. 1 junior recruit in Georgia at any position, the No. 5 player overall. Hinton is uncommitted, though many expect him to play with his brother, Chris, a senior defensive lineman who is committed to Michigan.

*Keiondre Jones, Callaway (6-4, 340): Jones was an AJC and GSWA first-team all-state player in Class AA last season. He's a four-star recruit and the consensus No. 8 guard nationally and No. 15 player overall in Georgia. Jones is committed to Auburn.

*Warren McClendon, Brunswick (6-4, 300): McClendon was an AJC and GSWA first-team all-state pick in Class AAAAAA last season. He's a consensus top-300 national recruit. Auburn, Georgia and South Carolina are his reported leaders.

*Harry Miller, Buford (6-4, 310): Miller, a GSWA first-team all-state pick last season, had a team-leading 109 knockdown blocks on a squad of five major Division I recruits along the line. Miller is the highest-rated of them all, the No. 2 center and No. 37 overall player nationally, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He is committed to Ohio State.

*Wanya Morris, Grayson (6-5, 295): Morris is the top senior recruit among Georgia offensive linemen. He is rated the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 24 overall player nationally among seniors. He's the left tackle on the most talented offensive line in the highest classification. Morris is committed to Tennessee.

*Tate Ratledge, Darlington (6-6, 295): Darlington coach Tommy Atha calls Ratledge, who made the GSWA's first-team all-state in Class A last season, "one of the most devastating blockers I have ever coached or seen as an offensive lineman." Atha added, "He has tremendous explosion and comes off with tremendous physicality." Ratledge is rated the No. 6 offensive-tackle prospect and No. 42 player overall in the class of 2020.

*Riley Simonds, Buford (6-3, 320): Simonds was an AJC and GSWA Class AAAAA all-state performer last season, when he had 78 pancake blocks. Simonds is a three-star recruit who is committed to Florida.

