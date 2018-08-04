0 Nine Class AAAAA schools to open season with new head coaches

Number of hires: 9

Best hire: Milan Turner, Veterans

Hardest to replace: Bill Shaver, Thomas County Central

Best job: Thomas County Central

Toughest job: Walnut Grove

Most interesting: Thomas County Central has run the veer offense for nearly three decades, or since Ed Pilcher began building a dynasty there in 1991. The veer helped the Yellow Jackets win five state titles in the 1990s and eight region titles overall, the most recent in 2016 under Pilcher's former assistant, Bill Shaver. Big change is on the way in the Rose City with the hiring of Ashley Henderson, brought in from Valdosta private school Valwood, where Henderson won three state titles in the Georgia Independent School Association. Henderson, a former Valdosta and Georgia Tech player, is a proponent of the spread offense. Two of his Valwood teams averaged 40 points or better. But the Valiants also were known for their defense. They allowed only 5.9 points per game to GISA opponents last season.

RELATED: High school football best players, top plays

Region 1

*Harris County promoted Jamie Fox, its offensive coordinator the past six seasons, to replace Zac Howard, whose teams were 8-13 the past two seasons, 5-6 in 2017. Fox coached at Shaw and Spencer in Columbus before coming to Harris County, where he has been part of the school's only region-championship teams (2012 and 2014). Howard is now defensive coordinator at Cairo.

*Thomas County Central hired Valwood head coach Ashley Henderson to replace Ed Shaver, whose teams were 74-40 in 10 seasons. Henderson was 66-12 in six seasons at Valwood and led the Valiants to GISA state titles in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Shaver retired from public schools and joined the staff of Bulloch Academy in his native Bulloch County under Pat Collins.

*Veterans hired Coffee defensive assistant and former Emanuel County Institute head coach Milan Turner to replace David Bruce, who started the Warhawks' program in 2010, won a region title in 2013 and compiled a 31-54 overall record. Turner led ECI to a state title in 2007 with star player Washaun Ealey. Turner's record at ECI was 89-22. Turner was an assistant at Veterans rival Warner Robins when the Demons won the Class AAAA title in 2004. Bruce is now an assistant at J.R. Arnold High in Panama City, Fla.

Region 2

None

Region 3

*Riverdale hired Rodney Hackney, the Raiders' head coach from 2001 to 2003, when Riverdale had a nice 23-11 run. Hackney's record is 80-72 in 14 seasons at six previous schools, most recently Washington. He was the athletics director at Therrell last season. Hackney replaces Terry Herrod, whose teams were 20-31 in five seasons and 1-9 last year. Herrod is now on Griffin's staff.

Region 4

None

Region 5

*Miller Grove hired Flowery Branch secondary coach and former Baldwin head coach Lee Hannah to replace Justin Larmond, who had taken the Wolverines to the playoffs for the first times with 4-7 and 5-6 records the past two seasons. Lamond is now the defensive coordinator at Discovery. Hannah was Baldwin's coach from 2014 to 2016 and was 15-18 with two playoff appearances. He has been an assistant coach at Sandy Creek, Mary Persons, M.L. King and Mays.

Region 6

*Grady hired Mays defensive backs coach Kevin Clark to replace Earthwind Moreland, whose teams were 24-19 in four seasons and won a region title in 2016 but fell to 2-7 in 2017. Clark has been an assistant at eight schools, often specializing in the secondary, where he played at South Carolina State. Moreland is now on Mays' staff.

*Riverwood hired Greene County head coach Robert Edwards to replace Mark Myers, who was 2-8 in one season. Edwards, a former NFL, University of Georgia and Washington County running back, has compiled a record of 44-44 as a head coach at Greene County (2012-17) and Arlington Christian (2000-11). Myers is now an assistant at Mundy's Mill.

Region 7

*Hiram hired Gulf Coast (Fla.) head coach Pete Fominaya to replace Chris Brown, whose teams were 18-32 in five seasons. Fominaya led Gulf Coast to its first district championship in history in 2016 and was 29-32 there overall, but 24-17 over the last four seasons. Brown is now on Newnan's staff.

Region 8

*Walnut Grove hired Bowdon head coach Robert Andrews to replace Ben Reaves, who retired after 25 seasons as a head coach, the last five at Walnut Grove. Andrews' record at Bowdon was 14-19. Before going to Bowdon, Andrews had been North Gwinnett's defensive coordinator, and he held the same post with Grayson from 2005 to 2012 and was part of Grayson's 2011 Class AAAAA championship team.

RELATED: Vote for the Game of the Week

RELATED: Who are the top running backs in Georgia high school football?

RELATED: Georgia home to top WR in country, other great receivers

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.