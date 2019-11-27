  • New Georgia team enters national football rankings

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings. 

    CalPreps 

    7. (6) Lowndes 

    37. (29) North Gwinnett 

    41. (28) McEachern 

    42. (32) Marietta 

    53. (22) Colquitt County 

    78. (58) Grayson 

    USA Today 

    18. (22) Lowndes 

    21. (24) McEachern 

    MaxPreps 

    10. (12) Lowndes 

    15. (18) McEachern 

    24. (NR) North Gwinnett 

    High School Football America 

    6. (7) Lowndes 

    7. (8) McEachern 

    14. (17) Marietta 

    25. (31) Grayson 

    34. (73) Parkview 

    45. (54) Valdosta 

    49. (26) Colquitt County 

    51. (56) North Gwinnett 

    78. (71) Cartersville 

    95. (99) Buford 

    Prep Force 

    10. (11) Lowndes 

    16. (19) McEachern 

    17. (NR) North Gwinnett 

    22. (NR) Marietta 

    Massey Ratings 

    10. (6) Lowndes 

    39. (39) North Gwinnett 

    41. (NR) Parkview 

    47. (40) McEachern 

    53. (58) Marietta 

    55. (49) Grayson 

    PrepNation 

    7. (8) Lowndes 

    15. (16) McEachern 

