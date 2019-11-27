New Georgia team enters national football rankings

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings.
CalPreps
7. (6) Lowndes
37. (29) North Gwinnett
41. (28) McEachern
42. (32) Marietta
53. (22) Colquitt County
78. (58) Grayson
USA Today
18. (22) Lowndes
21. (24) McEachern
MaxPreps
10. (12) Lowndes
15. (18) McEachern
24. (NR) North Gwinnett
High School Football America
6. (7) Lowndes
7. (8) McEachern
14. (17) Marietta
25. (31) Grayson
34. (73) Parkview
45. (54) Valdosta
49. (26) Colquitt County
51. (56) North Gwinnett
78. (71) Cartersville
95. (99) Buford
Prep Force
10. (11) Lowndes
16. (19) McEachern
17. (NR) North Gwinnett
22. (NR) Marietta
Massey Ratings
10. (6) Lowndes
39. (39) North Gwinnett
41. (NR) Parkview
47. (40) McEachern
53. (58) Marietta
55. (49) Grayson
PrepNation
7. (8) Lowndes
15. (16) McEachern
