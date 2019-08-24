  • National rankings: Marietta top Georgia team in three polls

    By: Chip Saye, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings.

    CalPreps 

    92. Marietta 

    USA Today 

    9. Marietta 

    MaxPreps 

    24. Marietta 

    High School Football America 

    12. Colquitt County 

    33. McEachern 

    37. Parkview 

    43. Archer 

    50. North Gwinnett 

    52. Lowndes 

    55. Milton 

    60. Grayson 

    64. Marietta 

    72. Hillgrove 

    78. Lee County 

    91. Cartersville 

    Prep Force 

    None 

    Massey Ratings 

    21. Colquitt County 

    88. Lee County 

    96. Archer 

    Sporting News 

    17. Cartersville 

