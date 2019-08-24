National rankings: Marietta top Georgia team in three polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings.
CalPreps
92. Marietta
USA Today
9. Marietta
MaxPreps
24. Marietta
High School Football America
12. Colquitt County
33. McEachern
37. Parkview
43. Archer
50. North Gwinnett
52. Lowndes
55. Milton
60. Grayson
64. Marietta
72. Hillgrove
78. Lee County
91. Cartersville
Prep Force
None
Massey Ratings
21. Colquitt County
88. Lee County
96. Archer
Sporting News
17. Cartersville
