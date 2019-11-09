National rankings: Lowndes, McEachern remain Georgia's top teams

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings.
CalPreps
5. (4) Lowndes
15. (15) Colquitt County
17. (16) McEachern
29. (28) Marietta
33. (31) North Gwinnett
54. (51) Grayson
69. (72) Valdosta
USA Today
23. (25) Lowndes
MaxPreps
12. (12) Lowndes
18. (19) McEachern
High School Football America
7. (7) Lowndes
8. (9) McEachern
17. (18) Marietta
29. (26) Colquitt County
33. (30) Grayson
55. (54) Valdosta
57. (57) North Gwinnett
71. (72) Cartersville
76. (87) Parkview
79. (68) Hillgrove
95. (96) Buford
Prep Force
11. (11) Lowndes
19. (19) McEachern
Massey Ratings
6. (10) Lowndes
22. (27) McEachern
24. (18) Colquitt County
34. (30) Grayson
39. (39) North Gwinnett
60. (74) Marietta
89. (89) Buford
PrepNation
8. (8) Lowndes
16. (17) McEachern
