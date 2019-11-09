  • National rankings: Lowndes, McEachern remain Georgia's top teams

    By: Chip Saye, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings.

    CalPreps 

    5. (4) Lowndes 

    15. (15) Colquitt County 

    17. (16) McEachern 

    29. (28) Marietta 

    33. (31) North Gwinnett 

    54. (51) Grayson 

    69. (72) Valdosta 

    USA Today 

    23. (25) Lowndes 

    MaxPreps 

    12. (12) Lowndes 

    18. (19) McEachern 

    High School Football America 

    7. (7) Lowndes 

    8. (9) McEachern 

    17. (18) Marietta 

    29. (26) Colquitt County 

    33. (30) Grayson 

    55. (54) Valdosta 

    57. (57) North Gwinnett 

    71. (72) Cartersville 

    76. (87) Parkview 

    79. (68) Hillgrove 

    95. (96) Buford 

    Prep Force 

    11. (11) Lowndes 

    19. (19) McEachern 

    Massey Ratings 

    6. (10) Lowndes 

    22. (27) McEachern 

    24. (18) Colquitt County 

    34. (30) Grayson 

    39. (39) North Gwinnett 

    60. (74) Marietta 

    89. (89) Buford 

    PrepNation 

    8. (8) Lowndes 

    16. (17) McEachern 

