0 Nation's No. 1 high school receiver backs off pledge to UGA

Jadon Haselwood has backed off a commitment he made to UGA back in March of 2017.

That decision did not come easily.

The nation’s No. 1 WR prospect for the Class of 2019 made that official on Tuesday night. That came on the heels of visiting the Bulldogs for the first time this season this past weekend for the Tennesee game.

The 5-star prospect tweeted out that he was de-committing from UGA. He’s set to take his second official visit this weekend to see Miami face Florida State.

Thank you and no interviews at this time... pic.twitter.com/pAd8yPZjwz — F E D E R A L 🎱 ² (@jadon_haselwood) October 3, 2018

Haselwood also ranks as the nation’s No. 3 overall prospect for 2019. That decision drops the Bulldogs down to just four 5-star commitments for the class of 2019.

He told DawgNation recently that he plans to also take an official visit to Auburn soon. He hasn’t figured out that weekend for that visit yet.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior committed to the Bulldogs in March of his sophomore season. He was a rare talent that has earned several strong comparisons to NFL All-Pro and former Bulldog A.J. Green.

Lots of fans and players and recruiting analysts will toss laurels like that one around far too easily. Haselwood earned that right with show-stopping play after play on the field, in the camps, during 7-on-7 seasons and anywhere he was given a chance to compete.

He was planning to take his official visit to UGA for the Auburn game.

The Cedar Grove standout will also still enroll early in January of 2019 at his new school of choice.

The decision made by Haselwood will also drop UGA from the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Team Composite recruiting rankings for 2019. The de-commit drops the Bulldogs down to a 281.85 score for its class.

Texas A&M takes over the top spot with its 286.62 rating for 2019. Alabama trails closely behind at 286.50.

UGA now falls to No. 3 in the nation after Hasewlood’s decision.

Miami will be a strong contender for Haselwood going forward

Miami will be the school that he will officially visit this weekend. That program with former coach Mark Richt will have a strong lure to him.

He’s already visited over the summer. Richt’s big selling point is the offense that put A.J. Green into the NFL. It is no secret that Haselwood draws a lot of comparisons to Green.

So that pitch will naturally have an impact on him.

The 5-star WR is also a very physical player. He could really be a 5-star safety in this class if that is what he wanted to do.

But he has a natural gift for getting open and flashing the body control to go up and snare the football while locked in step with even the nation’s top cornerbacks.

When we’ve seen him at the elite camps, he’s flashed rare ability even while he’s been limited by a nagging injury. Haselwood still saw the need to go out and compete, to get better even while he was less than 100 percent physically.

He is a very rare talent and very deserving of the status as the nation’s top-rated receiver prospect for 2019.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.