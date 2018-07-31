ATLANTA - Montlick & Associates honors the best high school football student athletes around with the Montlick and Associates Athlete of the Week and the Athlete of the Year.
One of those players will be honored each week on Sports Zone Friday during the high school football regular season (Fridays at 11:20 p.m.) and on Sports Zone Sunday for the rest of the school year. (Sundays at 11:35 p.m.)
2017 Athlete of the Year-Matthew Hill, Brookwood High School
2016 Athlete of the Year-Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville High School
2015 Athlete of the Year-Derrick Brown, Lanier High School
2014 Athlete of the Year-Andrew Harris, Cherokee High School
2013 Athlete of the Year-Nick Ruffin, St. Pius X School
2012 Athlete of the Year-Travis Marshall, Chattahoochee High School
2011 Athlete of the Year-Marcus Sayles, Chattahoochee High School
2010 Athlete of the Year-Alex Chisum, Sandy Creek High School
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}