Mecole Hardman's high school coach retires

Elbert County head coach Sid Fritts, who won multiple region titles at three Georgia schools, retired on Monday. Fritts was 174-53-2 in 20 seasons as a Georgia head coach.
He was 75-30 at Elbert County, where he won region titles in 2010 and 2013 and coached current Georgia star Mecole Hardman. Fritts won two region titles at Rome (2005-06) and four at Vidalia (2001-04).
"I have four grown children, one in Georgia, one in Tennessee, one in Alabama, and one in Colorado. Pretty much missed out on a lot stuff with them," Fritts told GHSF Daily. "I would like to spend some time with my five grandchildren. May not stay out long, but I want to see this winter if I can. If not, I'll find another job. We will see."
Coaches at Lithia Springs, Chamblee resign
Kevin Hill of Lithia Springs and Curtis Mattair of Chamblee have stepped down. Hill, whose teams were 3-17 at Lithia Springs the past two seasons, will remain as a weight-training teacher at the Douglas County school. The two wins this season were the most since 2011 at a school that hasn't had a winning season since 1999. Mattair's Chamblee teams were 3-27 in three seasons.
RELATED: Prominent high school football coach steps down
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}