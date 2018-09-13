Many former Georgia high school football players playing in Ivy League

More than 50 former Georgia high school players are on rosters of Ivy League schools this fall, according the schools' online rosters. Their seasons begin this weekend.
Brown
*Tucker Barnes, Lowndes
*Nathan Brown, Sandy Creek
*Spencer Hemmingway, Pace Academy
*Ryan Kopek, Alpharetta
Columbia
*Cameron Carter, Duluth
*Devin Hart, McEachern
*Parker Lefton, King's Ridge
*Taylor Weldon, Southland Academy
*Hank White, Buford
Cornell
*Dez'mond Brinson, Savannah
*S.K. Howard, Forsyth Central
*Richie Kenney, Lambert
*Hunter Nourzad, Walker
*Zach Strong, Mount Paran Christian
Dartmouth
*D.J. Avery, Douglas County
*Michael Gordon, Wheeler
*Caleb Martin, Wayne County
*Mick Reese, Buford
*Ryan Roegge, Walton
*Seth Simmer, Harrison
*Miles Smith, Alpharetta
Harvard
*Bennett Bay, Wheeler
*Garrett Bigby, Tucker
*Michael Burrell, Dacula
*Truman Jones, Westminster
*Cameron Kline, South Forsyth
*Solomon Egbe, Grayson
*Joey Goodman, Walton
*Josh Hall, Milton
*Matt Jones, Pope
*Thomas Reeder, Westminster
Penn
*Cortez Alston, Westminster
*Karekin Brooks, Walton
*Trevor Cefalu, Pace Academy
*Ryan Glover, Woodward
*William Long, Calhoun
*Isaiah Malcome, Westminster
*Jacob Martin, Buford
*Rory Starkey, Hapeville
*Malcolm Strickland, Westminster
*Ian Ude, Westminster
Princeton
*Larkin Ison, Westminster (Augusta)
*Tre McMillan, Dacula
*Ford Roberts, GAC
*Jay Rolader, Holy Innocents'
*Sultaan Shabazz, Woodward Academy
*Christian Sullivan, Walton
*Chase Williams, Westminster
*Matthew Winston, Mill Creek
*Samuel Wright, Archer
Yale
*Kyle Ellis, GAC
*Julian Fraser, Valdosta
*Caden Herring, Centennial
*Jaylan Sandifer, Northside (Warner Robins)
