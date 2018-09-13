  • Many former Georgia high school football players playing in Ivy League

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    More than 50 former Georgia high school players are on rosters of Ivy League schools this fall, according the schools' online rosters. Their seasons begin this weekend.

    Brown 

    *Tucker Barnes, Lowndes 

    *Nathan Brown, Sandy Creek 

    *Spencer Hemmingway, Pace Academy 

    *Ryan Kopek, Alpharetta 

    Columbia 

    *Cameron Carter, Duluth 

    *Devin Hart, McEachern 

    *Parker Lefton, King's Ridge 

    *Taylor Weldon, Southland Academy 

    *Hank White, Buford 

    Cornell 

    *Dez'mond Brinson, Savannah 

    *S.K. Howard, Forsyth Central 

    *Richie Kenney, Lambert 

    *Hunter Nourzad, Walker 

    *Zach Strong, Mount Paran Christian 

    Dartmouth 

    *D.J. Avery, Douglas County 

    *Michael Gordon, Wheeler 

    *Caleb Martin, Wayne County 

    *Mick Reese, Buford 

    *Ryan Roegge, Walton 

    *Seth Simmer, Harrison 

    *Miles Smith, Alpharetta 

    Harvard 

    *Bennett Bay, Wheeler 

    *Garrett Bigby, Tucker 

    *Michael Burrell, Dacula 

    *Truman Jones, Westminster 

    *Cameron Kline, South Forsyth 

    *Solomon Egbe, Grayson 

    *Joey Goodman, Walton 

    *Josh Hall, Milton 

    *Matt Jones, Pope 

    *Thomas Reeder, Westminster 

    Penn 

    *Cortez Alston, Westminster 

    *Karekin Brooks, Walton 

    *Trevor Cefalu, Pace Academy 

    *Ryan Glover, Woodward 

    *William Long, Calhoun 

    *Isaiah Malcome, Westminster 

    *Jacob Martin, Buford 

    *Rory Starkey, Hapeville 

    *Malcolm Strickland, Westminster 

    *Ian Ude, Westminster 

    Princeton 

    *Larkin Ison, Westminster (Augusta) 

    *Tre McMillan, Dacula 

    *Ford Roberts, GAC 

    *Jay Rolader, Holy Innocents' 

    *Sultaan Shabazz, Woodward Academy 

    *Christian Sullivan, Walton 

    *Chase Williams, Westminster 

    *Matthew Winston, Mill Creek 

    *Samuel Wright, Archer 

    Yale 

    *Kyle Ellis, GAC 

    *Julian Fraser, Valdosta 

    *Caden Herring, Centennial 

    *Jaylan Sandifer, Northside (Warner Robins) 

    Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories