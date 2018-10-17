Longest winning streak by Fulton County team will surprise you

Hapeville Charter's 19-game winning streak ended when the defending Class AA champion Hornets lost to Allatoona 23-14 on Friday. Hapeville's winning streak was the longest in the history of Fulton County Schools. Here are the Fulton County streaks of at least 11 games. (Note: Fulton County Schools do not included are Atlanta city schools, or private schools in Fulton County such as Blessed Trinity, which currently has a 13-game winning streak.)
19 - Hapeville Charter (2018)
16 - Chattahoochee (2010)
16 - Creekside (2014)
15 - Lakeshore (1975)
14 - North Springs (1970)
14 - Roswell (1969)
14 - Roswell (1973)
14 - Roswell (2015)
14 - Roswell (2016)
13 - Creekside (2000)
13 - Milton (1952)
13 - College Park (1980)
12 - Creekside (1998)
12 - Creekside (2006)
12 - Lakeshore (1985)
12 - North Springs (1972)
12 - Roswell (1985)
11 - Alpharetta (2017)
11 - Campbell-Fairburn (1989)
11 - Centennial (2002)
11 - Chattahoochee (2001)
11 - Crestwood (1988)
11 - Feldwood (1986)
11 - North Springs (1973)
11 - North Springs (1984)
11 - Palmetto (1983)
