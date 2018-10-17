  • Longest winning streak by Fulton County team will surprise you

    Hapeville Charter's 19-game winning streak ended when the defending Class AA champion Hornets lost to Allatoona 23-14 on Friday. Hapeville's winning streak was the longest in the history of Fulton County Schools. Here are the Fulton County streaks of at least 11 games. (Note: Fulton County Schools do not included are Atlanta city schools, or private schools in Fulton County such as Blessed Trinity, which currently has a 13-game winning streak.)

    19 - Hapeville Charter (2018) 

    16 - Chattahoochee (2010) 

    16 - Creekside (2014) 

    15 - Lakeshore (1975) 

    14 - North Springs (1970) 

    14 - Roswell (1969) 

    14 - Roswell (1973) 

    14 - Roswell (2015) 

    14 - Roswell (2016) 

    13 - Creekside (2000) 

    13 - Milton (1952) 

    13 - College Park (1980) 

    12 - Creekside (1998) 

    12 - Creekside (2006) 

    12 - Lakeshore (1985) 

    12 - North Springs (1972) 

    12 - Roswell (1985) 

    11 - Alpharetta (2017) 

    11 - Campbell-Fairburn (1989) 

    11 - Centennial (2002) 

    11 - Chattahoochee (2001) 

    11 - Crestwood (1988) 

    11 - Feldwood (1986) 

    11 - North Springs (1973) 

    11 - North Springs (1984) 

    11 - Palmetto (1983) 

