Longest streaks of quarterfinal appearances in GHSA history

Three of the GHSA's 13 longest streaks of reaching the quarterfinals came to an end last week when Calhoun, Colquitt County and Prince Avenue Christian were knocked out in the second round. Calhoun had reached the quarters of better 11 straight times, Colquitt 10 straight and Prince Avenue eight straight. Parkview's victory over Colquitt County kept Parkview in the lead for the longest streak of quarterfinals in the highest classification. Buford extended its record to 20 with a victory over Ware County. Below are the 53 instances of schools reaching the quarters or better five or more times in a row.
20 - Buford (2000-2019)
12 - Lincoln Co. (1982-1993)
11 - Calhoun (2008-2018)
11 - Lincoln Co. (2002-2012)
11 - Parkview (1995-2005)
10 - Carrollton (1959-1968)
10 - Charlton Co. (1998-2007)
10 - Colquitt Co. (2009-2018)
10 - ELCA (2010-2019)
10 - Palmetto (1980-1989)
8 - Carver-Col. (2006-2013)
8 - Greenville (1979-1986)
8 - Prince Avenue Christian (2011-2018)
7 - Blessed Trinity (2013-2019)
7 - Buford (1978-1984)
7 - Gainesville (1966-1972)
7 - Irwin County (2013-2019)
7 - Stockbridge (2012-2018)
7 - Valdosta (1986-1992)
6 - Benedictine (2013-2018)
6 - Carrollton (1970-1975)
6 - Colquitt Co. (1994-1999)
6 - Decatur (1948-1953)
6 - Lincoln Co. (1974-1979)
6 - Marist (1987-1992)
6 - Monticello (1962-1967)
6 - Sandy Creek (2009-2014)
5 - Cairo (2007-2011)
5 - Carrollton (1996-2000)
5 - Cedar Grove (2015-2019)
5 - Clarke Central (1982-1986)
5 - Clinch County (2015-2019)
5 - Dalton (1975-1979)
5 - Fitzgerald (2008-2012)
5 - Grayson (2007-2011)
5 - Hawkinsville (2002-2006)
5 - LaGrange (2001-2005)
5 - Lovett (1992-1996)
5 - Lovett (2006-2010)
5 - Manchester (1994-1998)
5 - Marist (1996-2000)
5 - Mount Paran (2013-2017)
5 - Rabun Co. (2015-2019)
5 - Rossville (1958-1962)
5 - Shaw (2002-2006)
5 - SW DeKalb (1986-1990)
5 - St. Pius (2011-2015)
5 - Thomasville (1955-1959)
5 - Tucker (2010-2014)
5 - Valdosta (1994-1998)
5 - Washington Co. (2000-2004)
5 - Westminster (1960-1964)
5 - Westminster (2014-2018)
