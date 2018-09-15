Local high school QB makes ESPN highlights with epic play

MARIETTA, Ga. - Friday night lights shined on Walton High School Friday night as ESPN was in town to broadcast Walton's game vs. North Gwinnett.
It was a battle of two of the state's best. North Gwinnett entered the game as the defending state champs in 7A and ranked fifth. Walton was ranked second in the same classification.
The game came down to the wire with UGA recruit Dominick Blaylock scoring the game-winner on an 11-yard run with 32 second to play to give Walton the 27-24 victory.
But it's a moment from North Gwinnett quarterback JR Martin that went viral. Facing pressure from the North Gwinnett defense, the signal caller took the football behind his back, switched hands and then fired it downfield for a touchdown to Garrison Manor.
